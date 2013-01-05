Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout </p>

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, in Gaza City January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>A Palestinian stone-throwing protester uses a sling to throw back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security officers (rear) during clashes after a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>A picture of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is seen on a religious altar in Caracas January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

<p>An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai January 4, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

<p>Miguel Caballero, president of Miguel Caballero Company, uses a .38-caliber revolver to demonstrate the bulletproof quality of a leather jacket made at his factory on the outskirts of Bogota January 4, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino </p>

<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan during their men's singles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>A woman sits as she ask for alms in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Buddhist monks participate in a procession to mark the 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha, on the outskirts of Bangkok January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>People carry their belongings next to a damaged car after flooding at the Capivari river in Xerem, in Duque de Caxias, near Rio de Janeiro January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Chris Harper (3) has his touchdown pass broken up by Oregon Ducks defensive back Brian Jackson (12) and Troy Hill (13) in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl football game in Glendale, Arizona, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso </p>

<p>Wholesalers survey fresh tuna at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A man walks past a table of replica toy guns seized by local authorities, before they are organized to be destroyed in Mexico City, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>Haitians walk past the remains of a helicopter, through a camp for people displaced by the January 2010 earthquake, located at what used to be an aviation site, in Port-au-Prince January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

<p>Norway's tournament leader Anders Jacobsen soars over spectators during the warm-up for the third jumping of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament at the Berg Isel stadium in Innsbruck, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti unveils a symbol of his party which reads, "Civil choice with Monti for Italy" during a news conference in Rome January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>A fisherman stands on a mooring on the Yenisei River, in air temperatures of about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) during winter in Russia's Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>A flamingo is pictured in its enclosure at the zoo in Wuppertal January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A protester shouts slogans while holding a Bahraini flag during an anti-government protest in the village of Barbar, west of Manama, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

<p>Smoke from a bushfire billows over beach goers at Carlton, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Hobart January 4, 2013. Picture taken January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joanne Giuliani </p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks near buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, at Taftanaz, near Idlib January 3, 2013. Picture taken January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Al-Taftanazi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

<p>Australia's Matthew Wade celebrates reaching a century during the third day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>A Palestinian releases a pigeon during a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, in Gaza City January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

<p>A youth waves a Palestinian flag as he climbs a tree during a rally marking the 48th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah movement, in Gaza City January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot </p>

