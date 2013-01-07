Edition:
Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans during a strike in front of the Judge court in Dhaka January 6, 2013. Bangladesh's opposition alliance, led by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, called for a dawn to dusk nationwide strike protesting against the latest hike in fuel oil prices effective from the end of Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout slogans during a strike in front of the Judge court in Dhaka January 6, 2013. Bangladesh's opposition alliance, led by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, called for a dawn to dusk nationwide strike protesting against the latest hike in fuel oil prices effective from the end of Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Members of the Taliban voluntarily hand over their weapons and join a peace reconciliation program in Jalalabad province January 6, 2013. The program, organised by the Afghan government, provides the members with jobs in exchange for their weapons. REUTERS/Parwiz

Members of the Taliban voluntarily hand over their weapons and join a peace reconciliation program in Jalalabad province January 6, 2013. The program, organised by the Afghan government, provides the members with jobs in exchange for their weapons. REUTERS/Parwiz

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds a cat in the old city of Aleppo January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2013. It is believed that the ritual of dancing in the river will bring good health throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Sofia January 6, 2013. It is believed that the ritual of dancing in the river will bring good health throughout the new year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A competitor rides a bull during the Professional Bull Riders invitational at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A competitor rides a bull during the Professional Bull Riders invitational at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in an Epiphany procession in the city of Torun, Poland, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wojciech Kardas/Agencja Gazeta

People take part in an Epiphany procession in the city of Torun, Poland, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wojciech Kardas/Agencja Gazeta

A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, performs with a burning camphor tablet on his tongue during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 6, 2013. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in a religious gathering at the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, performs with a burning camphor tablet on his tongue during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 6, 2013. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in a religious gathering at the banks of the river Ganges. The festival is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man smokes a cigarette as he chews qat, a mild stimulant, at a market place in the Old Sanaa city January 6, 2013. Qat dominates life in Yemen, where most men spend half the day chewing it, even at work, and experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man smokes a cigarette as he chews qat, a mild stimulant, at a market place in the Old Sanaa city January 6, 2013. Qat dominates life in Yemen, where most men spend half the day chewing it, even at work, and experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets French actor Gerard Depardieu during their meeting in Sochi January 5, 2013. French film star Depardieu arrived in Russia on Saturday to meet President Putin, who granted him citizenship after a public spat in France over his efforts to avoid a potential 75 percent income tax. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets French actor Gerard Depardieu during their meeting in Sochi January 5, 2013. French film star Depardieu arrived in Russia on Saturday to meet President Putin, who granted him citizenship after a public spat in France over his efforts to avoid a potential 75 percent income tax. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves to his supporters after speaking at the Opera House in Damascus January 6, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A defiant al-Assad presented what he described as a new initiative on Sunday to end the war in Syria but his opponents dismissed it as a ploy to cling to power. REUTERS/Sana

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) waves to his supporters after speaking at the Opera House in Damascus January 6, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A defiant al-Assad presented what he described as a new initiative on Sunday to end the war in Syria but his opponents dismissed it as a ploy to cling to power. REUTERS/Sana

A tennis fan takes a picture on her tablet device as Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the men's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A tennis fan takes a picture on her tablet device as Andy Murray of Britain signs autographs after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the men's final match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A burnt out car blocks Dee Street in east Belfast January 6, 2013. Pro-British militant groups are instigating and exploiting the riots that have rocked the Northern Irish capital Belfast in the past month, a police officers' representative said on Sunday. The violence, which stems from Loyalist protests over the removal of the British flag over Belfast City Hall, is among the worst in the province since a 1998 peace accord ended three decades of sectarian conflict. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A burnt out car blocks Dee Street in east Belfast January 6, 2013. Pro-British militant groups are instigating and exploiting the riots that have rocked the Northern Irish capital Belfast in the past month, a police officers' representative said on Sunday. The violence, which stems from Loyalist protests over the removal of the British flag over Belfast City Hall, is among the worst in the province since a 1998 peace accord ended three decades of sectarian conflict. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Newly ordained bishops lay on the floor as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool

Newly ordained bishops lay on the floor as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Di Meo/Pool

France's Guerlain Chicherit and his navigator Jean-Pierre Garcin get out from their SMG during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Pisco to Pisco, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's Guerlain Chicherit and his navigator Jean-Pierre Garcin get out from their SMG during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Pisco to Pisco, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

AC Milan's Stephan El Shaarawy (top) is challenged by Siena's Gianluca Pegolo (bottom L) and Luis Carlos Neto (bottom R) during their Italian Serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

AC Milan's Stephan El Shaarawy (top) is challenged by Siena's Gianluca Pegolo (bottom L) and Luis Carlos Neto (bottom R) during their Italian Serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy and altar servers wait for the arrival of the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 6, 2013, during the Eastern Orthodox Christmas. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy and altar servers wait for the arrival of the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 6, 2013, during the Eastern Orthodox Christmas. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria soars through the air during his first jump of the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2013. Schlierenzauer won the tournament ahead of Anders Jacobsen of Norway and Tom Hilde of Norway. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria soars through the air during his first jump of the fourth event of the 61st four-hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, January 6, 2013. Schlierenzauer won the tournament ahead of Anders Jacobsen of Norway and Tom Hilde of Norway. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Men carry "Lichterkappen" (light caps) during "Gloecklerlauf", a traditional annual procession, in the village of Ebensee in the Salzburg area January 5, 2013. The procession was recorded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to Austria's national Inventory of the Intangible Cultural Heritage as a special local tradition dating back to pre-christian times. During "Gloecklerlauf", men carry "Lichterkappens", a giant paper wrapped candle lit wooden frame decorated with Christian or traditional themes on their heads, running from house to house to banish evil ghosts. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Men carry "Lichterkappen" (light caps) during "Gloecklerlauf", a traditional annual procession, in the village of Ebensee in the Salzburg area January 5, 2013. The procession was recorded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to Austria's national Inventory of the Intangible Cultural Heritage as a special local tradition dating back to pre-christian times. During "Gloecklerlauf", men carry "Lichterkappens", a giant paper wrapped candle lit wooden frame decorated with Christian or traditional themes on their heads, running from house to house to banish evil ghosts. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Napoli's Edinson Cavani (L) scores past AS Roma goalkeeper Mauro Goicoechea during their Italian Serie A match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli's Edinson Cavani (L) scores past AS Roma goalkeeper Mauro Goicoechea during their Italian Serie A match at the San Paolo stadium in Naples January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man sits next to an oak tree symbolizing health, happiness and harmony, ahead of Orthodox Christmas Eve celebrations, in the village of Vojkovici near the capital of Sarajevo January 6, 2012. Orthodox Christians mark Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A man sits next to an oak tree symbolizing health, happiness and harmony, ahead of Orthodox Christmas Eve celebrations, in the village of Vojkovici near the capital of Sarajevo January 6, 2012. Orthodox Christians mark Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith (C), goes up for a basket between Boston Celtics forward Brandon Bass (L), and center Kevin Garnett (R), in the second half of their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith (C), goes up for a basket between Boston Celtics forward Brandon Bass (L), and center Kevin Garnett (R), in the second half of their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

France's Cyril Despres rides his KTM motorcycle during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Pisco to Pisco, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

France's Cyril Despres rides his KTM motorcycle during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2013, from Pisco to Pisco, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A man wrapped up in a quilt walks in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week. Temperatures in Chandigarh have dipped to 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit), according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man wrapped up in a quilt walks in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 6, 2013. The current cold weather in northern India has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said last week. Temperatures in Chandigarh have dipped to 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit), according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

