Masked men, symbolizing death, are seen as they perform Christmas carols, known locally as "Kolyadki", in the central western Ukrainian city of Lviv, January 7, 2013. Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar....more
Students practice defending themselves with brooms as a soldier observes during an anti-violence exercise at a primary school in Rugao, Jiangsu province, January 7, 2013. According to local media, around 700 students and their teachers took part in...more
Surinamese Maroons, or descendants of runaway slaves who formed independent settlements, perform the fire dance on the first Sunday of the year during the annual celebration of Black People's Day, in Paramaribo, Suriname, January 6, 2013. The...more
Surinamese Maroons, or descendants of runaway slaves who formed independent settlements, perform the fire dance on the first Sunday of the year during the annual celebration of Black People's Day, in Paramaribo, Suriname, January 6, 2013. The celebrations on the first Sunday of each January is one when the country's black communities, in particular the rural ones, come together to express their cultural values, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
Boys watch television on a street in Old Sanaa city January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds up a football helmet with the State Department logo on it, presented by Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Nides (C), who joked that "Washington is a contact sport," in this handout photograph taken and released...more
Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Pisco to Nazca January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Remains of campaign posters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez are seen on a wall in Caracas January 7, 2013. Chavez's formal swearing-in for a new six-year term scheduled for January 10 can be postponed if he is unable to attend due to his battle...more
Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes is pictured in a courtroom sketch as he is led into court for a preliminary hearing in Centennial, Colorado January 7, 2013. Holmes, a former graduate student charged with shooting a dozen people to death last...more
Nepalese women take part in a protest against what they say is an increase in violence against women, and demanding the government to implement stronger laws and to take firm action against violence on women, outside the Prime Minister's official...more
The CEO of an oil drilling services company rides an All Terrain Vehicle with his dog, next to his personal assistant and security guard, on Takwa Bay beach, Lagos, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The high security prison of Stuttgart-Stammheim is pictured in Stuttgart, January 6, 2013. The notorious German jail which once housed leading members of the left-wing guerrilla Baader-Meinhof group who committed suicide in their cells in 1977 is due...more
Former U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel (R) walks past President Barack Obama (L) after Obama announced the nomination of Hagel to be his new Secretary of Defense, at the White House in Washington January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit queue up to kiss an Orthodox Cross after a service at a military base in Minsk January 7, 2013. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7,...more
FIFA Men's Ballon d'Or of the Year 2012 nominee Lionel Messi of Argentina looks at the trophy during a news conference before the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer more
Haitian residents who have been living and working undocumented in the Dominican Republic wait for Dominican immigration officials to allow them back into the Dominican Republic at the border at Haiti's town of Ouanaminthe January 7, 2013. About...more
Men react as they transport a boy wounded by a missile that targeted Aleppo's al-Mashhad district January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Firefighters carry a person out of a fire accident site at a farm produce wholesale market in Shanghai, January 6, 2013. A market fire that occurred Sunday evening in Shanghai had claimed six lives and injured more than ten as of 3 a.m. Monday, said...more
Lawyers loyal to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clash with police during a strike in front of the Judge court in Dhaka January 6, 2013. Bangladesh's opposition alliance, led by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, called for a dawn to...more
A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student leaves a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. Five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student appeared in court on Monday to hear charges against...more
People skate on chained sleds on a frozen lake in Beijing, January 6, 2013. Temperatures in China have plunged to their lowest in almost three decades, official media said at the weekend. Since late November the country has shivered at an average of...more
One man holds a ladder for another as he climbs to the second floor of a home that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Ortley Beach, New Jersey January 7, 2013. Continuous efforts are underway to rebuild parts of the town destroyed in late...more
Los Angeles Lakers' Pau Gasol (L) of Spain reacts as he collides with Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee (R) during the second half of their NBA game in Los Angeles January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Family members of Youssef Rakan Fadl, a six-month-old boy who was washed away by floods, mourn at Jadra in the Iqlim al-Kharroub region January 7, 2013. Floods caused by heavy rain damaged properties and vehicles across the country, and caused the...more
A couple draped in Union Flags sit at a bus shelter beside a police road block in Belfast City Centre, Belfast January 7, 2013. Violent protests flared in Northern Ireland as loyalists renewed their anger against restrictions on flying the union flag...more
