A portrait of a woman is seen near the entrance of the female compartment of a suburban train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station in Mumbai November 2, 2012. In India some train compartments, or sometimes whole trains, are reserved specifically for female passengers in an effort to make their travel easier and more secure. The role and treatment of women in society has recently become a hot political issue in the country, since the Dec. 16 gang rape of a 23-year-old student in New Delhi, who later died of her injuries, and whose case has led to widespread protests in the region against violence against women. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar