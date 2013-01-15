Editor's choice
A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013. More than 20 pits formed from the sunken ground surface in Fukou county during the past four months. According to the local media, the...more
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
A labourer works atop a building in Hefei in a haze day, Anhui province, China, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The China Central Television (CCTV) building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A French soldier lies on the ground during training for emergency first aid at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A member of the ground staff clears snow from a C-17 cargo aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, January 14, 2013. Britain is lending two C-17 aircraft for logistical support to France as it sends troops and military equipment to Mali....more
Japanese women in kimonos walk to attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Israeli soldiers hold weapons during a drill in the West Bank city of Hebron January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The shadows of Syrian refugees in a tent are seen at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Spectators watch a match during the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Actress Jodie Foster (C) runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Passengers ride on a train in Yangon, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during remarks at a news conference at the White House in Washington, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital Skopje, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A man (R) dressed in gwanbok, a traditional Korean outfit which used to be worn by government officials, takes a break after skating at an outdoor ice skating rink on a sunny winter day in central Seoul January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students do body exercise during class break in a classroom building on a foggy day in Jinan, Shandong province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Palestinians carry cooking gas canisters after filling them at a gas station on the Gaza Strip, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Alexandra Cadantu of Romania serves to Heather Watson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Revellers parade the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti appears as a guest on the RAI television show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Supporters of Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran take part in a protest in Islamabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People from the Salafist faction celebrate the second anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution at Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili
