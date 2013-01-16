Edition:
<p>A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. France hit Islamist rebels in Mali with fresh air strikes and deployed armored cars on Tuesday, stepping up its intervention in the West African state as regional allies struggled to accelerate their plans to send in troops. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. France hit Islamist rebels in Mali with fresh air strikes and deployed armored cars on Tuesday, stepping up its intervention in the West African state as regional allies struggled to accelerate their plans to send in troops. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Passengers are seen inside a carriage for migrant workers after boarding a train bound for Chengdu, at a railway station in Shanghai, January 15, 2013. The busiest Spring Festival travel period will likely span from January 26 to March 6, according to the Ministry of Railways. It is expected that more than 224 million passengers will travel via trains during the period, a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Passengers are seen inside a carriage for migrant workers after boarding a train bound for Chengdu, at a railway station in Shanghai, January 15, 2013. The busiest Spring Festival travel period will likely span from January 26 to March 6, according to the Ministry of Railways. It is expected that more than 224 million passengers will travel via trains during the period, a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run across a street in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood in Damascus January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. China's environmental watchdog on Monday ordered greater efforts to issue early warnings for air quality, as hazardous air pollution has hit many parts of the country in recent days, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. China's environmental watchdog on Monday ordered greater efforts to issue early warnings for air quality, as hazardous air pollution has hit many parts of the country in recent days, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Ebiowei, 48, pours water to reduce the intensity of the fire in a locally made burner at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 27, 2012. Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. The practice, which leaves oil spewing from pipelines for miles around, managed to lift around a fifth of Nigeria's two million barrel a day production last year according to the finance ministry. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

Ebiowei, 48, pours water to reduce the intensity of the fire in a locally made burner at an illegal oil refinery site near river Nun in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 27, 2012. Thousands of people in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal crude then refining it or selling it abroad. The practice, which leaves oil spewing from pipelines for miles around, managed to lift around a fifth of Nigeria's two million barrel a day production last year according to the finance ministry. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

<p>A sign is seen outside a home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. Republicans cleared the way for House action Tuesday on Hurricane Sandy disaster aid after the leadership stepped in to pare back scores of amendments that could have been problematic to passage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A sign is seen outside a home devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. Republicans cleared the way for House action Tuesday on Hurricane Sandy disaster aid after the leadership stepped in to pare back scores of amendments that could have been problematic to passage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Suspected al Shabaab members sit inside a Somali government police forces truck after they were arrested during an operation in the Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Suspected al Shabaab members sit inside a Somali government police forces truck after they were arrested during an operation in the Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>A woman looks on as a policeman stands guard during a visit of Israeli Arab Parliament member Ahmed Tibi in the Israeli-Arab city of Umm el-Fahm January 14, 2013. Disillusioned, disappointed and divided, Israeli Arab voters will traipse to the polls next week in ever dwindling numbers, aware that none of their community will have any say in how the country is run. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A woman looks on as a policeman stands guard during a visit of Israeli Arab Parliament member Ahmed Tibi in the Israeli-Arab city of Umm el-Fahm January 14, 2013. Disillusioned, disappointed and divided, Israeli Arab voters will traipse to the polls next week in ever dwindling numbers, aware that none of their community will have any say in how the country is run. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Police officers stand around a local train that derailed and crashed into a residential building in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm in this picture taken by Scanpix Sweden January 15, 2013. According to local media, a spokesman from Arriva, the company that operates the train line, says the train was stolen by a domestic cleaner, who stole the train for unknown reasons. The cleaner was taken to a hospital after the crash. No residents in the building were injured. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix Sweden </p>

Police officers stand around a local train that derailed and crashed into a residential building in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm in this picture taken by Scanpix Sweden January 15, 2013. According to local media, a spokesman from Arriva, the company that operates the train line, says the train was stolen by a domestic cleaner, who stole the train for unknown reasons. The cleaner was taken to a hospital after the crash. No residents in the building were injured. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer/Scanpix Sweden

<p>Models perform during the introduction of the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Models perform during the introduction of the KIA Cadenza at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Men inspect the wreckage of a military train crash in the Giza neighborhood of Badrashin, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Cairo, January 15, 2013. A military train carrying young recruits to an army camp derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday, killing 19 people and injuring 107, Egypt's health ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Men inspect the wreckage of a military train crash in the Giza neighborhood of Badrashin, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Cairo, January 15, 2013. A military train carrying young recruits to an army camp derailed in a Cairo suburb on Tuesday, killing 19 people and injuring 107, Egypt's health ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A view shows destruction after two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo January 15, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo in Syria's second largest city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.State television described the explosion at the university which lies in the government-controlled area, as a "terrorist attack". REUTERS/SANA </p>

A view shows destruction after two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo January 15, 2013, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded in two explosions that rocked the University of Aleppo in Syria's second largest city on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.State television described the explosion at the university which lies in the government-controlled area, as a "terrorist attack". REUTERS/SANA

<p>Charlotte Bobcats point guard Kemba Walker (C) works to pass the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Charlotte Bobcats point guard Kemba Walker (C) works to pass the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>An Israeli police officer stands in front of Palestinian and foreign protesters gesturing from inside a vehicle after they were detained in an area known as "E1", which connects the two parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank outside Arab suburbs of East Jerusalem January 15, 2013. Israeli police, using stun grenades, blocked about 50 Palestinian activists who tried on Tuesday to reoccupy tents they pitched last week on a patch of West Bank land which Israel wants for Jewish settlements. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

An Israeli police officer stands in front of Palestinian and foreign protesters gesturing from inside a vehicle after they were detained in an area known as "E1", which connects the two parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank outside Arab suburbs of East Jerusalem January 15, 2013. Israeli police, using stun grenades, blocked about 50 Palestinian activists who tried on Tuesday to reoccupy tents they pitched last week on a patch of West Bank land which Israel wants for Jewish settlements. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Seagulls fly above Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park where the Australian Open tennis tournament is being held, in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Seagulls fly above Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park where the Australian Open tennis tournament is being held, in Melbourne January 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A souvenir apron is displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 15, 2013. Spain saw its short-term borrowing costs sink on Tuesday in an auction that drew strong demand, tapping an upturn in investor sentiment to make early inroads into its debt issuance programme for the second year running. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A souvenir apron is displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 15, 2013. Spain saw its short-term borrowing costs sink on Tuesday in an auction that drew strong demand, tapping an upturn in investor sentiment to make early inroads into its debt issuance programme for the second year running. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. Republicans cleared the way for House action Tuesday on Hurricane Sandy disaster aid after the leadership stepped in to pare back scores of amendments that could have been problematic to passage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A broken framed photo is seen on the porch of a home devastated by fire and the affects of Hurricane Sandy is seen in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough in New York January 15, 2013. Republicans cleared the way for House action Tuesday on Hurricane Sandy disaster aid after the leadership stepped in to pare back scores of amendments that could have been problematic to passage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A girl balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2013. An Indian community of about 30 that claimed to have lived in the abandoned Museum since 2006, went out to protest last Saturday against their anticipated eviction due to 2014 Brazil World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A girl balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2013. An Indian community of about 30 that claimed to have lived in the abandoned Museum since 2006, went out to protest last Saturday against their anticipated eviction due to 2014 Brazil World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>An official stands over Serena Williams of the U.S. after she fell over during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

An official stands over Serena Williams of the U.S. after she fell over during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>The mother (C) of Palestinian youth Sameer Awad mourns during his funeral in the West Bank village of Budrus near Ramallah January 15, 2013. Israeli soldiers shot dead Awad, a 17-year-old Palestinian, near the village of Budrus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian witnesses and medics said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

The mother (C) of Palestinian youth Sameer Awad mourns during his funeral in the West Bank village of Budrus near Ramallah January 15, 2013. Israeli soldiers shot dead Awad, a 17-year-old Palestinian, near the village of Budrus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian witnesses and medics said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Models are reflected in a mirror backstage before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Models are reflected in a mirror backstage before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Daniel Gimeno-Traver of Spain jumps over side boards after running for a shot during his men's singles match against compatriot Nicolas Almagro at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A fan is carried off the pitch by security personnel after running on the field during the Gulf Cup Tournament semi-final soccer match between Kuwait and UAE in Isa Town, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

A fan is carried off the pitch by security personnel after running on the field during the Gulf Cup Tournament semi-final soccer match between Kuwait and UAE in Isa Town, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

