Fri Jan 18, 2013

<p>Youssef (centre L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

<p>A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri leans against a container blocking a road to prevent them from reaching the parliament building during the fourth day of protests in Islamabad January 17, 2013.Pakistan's coalition government opened talks on Thursday with a Muslim cleric whose calls for the administration to resign have electrified thousands of protestors camped out near parliament.A spokesman for the cleric, Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, said a delegation was holding discussions in a bid to to defuse a political crisis that erupted after he led a convoy of buses carrying protesters into the capital on Monday. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri leans against a container blocking a road to prevent them from reaching the parliament building during the fourth day of protests in Islamabad January 17, 2013.Pakistan's coalition government opened talks on Thursday with a Muslim cleric whose calls for the administration to resign have electrified thousands of protestors camped out near parliament.A spokesman for the cleric, Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, said a delegation was holding discussions in a bid to to defuse a political crisis that erupted after he led a convoy of buses carrying protesters into the capital on Monday. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta January 17, 2013. Heavy monsoonal rains triggered severe flooding in large swathes of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday, with many government offices and businesses forced to closed because staff could not get to work. Weather officials warned the rains could get worse over the next few days and media reports said that thousands of people in Jakarta and its satellite cities had been forced to leave their homes because of the torrential downpours this week. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta January 17, 2013. Heavy monsoonal rains triggered severe flooding in large swathes of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Thursday, with many government offices and businesses forced to closed because staff could not get to work. Weather officials warned the rains could get worse over the next few days and media reports said that thousands of people in Jakarta and its satellite cities had been forced to leave their homes because of the torrential downpours this week. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

<p>Employees put on special clothing and footwear to prevent dust from entering the ASML factory in Veldhoven January 17, 2013. ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, warned of a weak first quarter but said it sees a recovery in the following months as smartphone and tablet makers shift to the next generation of chips. REUTERS/Michael Kooren </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Employees put on special clothing and footwear to prevent dust from entering the ASML factory in Veldhoven January 17, 2013. ASML, the world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips, warned of a weak first quarter but said it sees a recovery in the following months as smartphone and tablet makers shift to the next generation of chips. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

<p>One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

One of hundreds of Lego figures is seen by a pool as construction continues in North America's first ever Lego Hotel currently being built at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. The three-story, 250-room hotel will open on April 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>General view of the entrance of a tunnel January 17, 2013, dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot (30 metre) long passage, which was discovered by police on Monday, from a nearby underground parking garage into a branch of Berliner Volksbank and stole the contents of several hundred safe-deposit boxes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

General view of the entrance of a tunnel January 17, 2013, dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot (30 metre) long passage, which was discovered by police on Monday, from a nearby underground parking garage into a branch of Berliner Volksbank and stole the contents of several hundred safe-deposit boxes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>An All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan 787 Dreamliner jet sits idle on the tarmac parking at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, January 17, 2013. Airlines scrambled to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan, Qatar and India joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related problems are investigated. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

An All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan 787 Dreamliner jet sits idle on the tarmac parking at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, January 17, 2013. Airlines scrambled to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan, Qatar and India joined the United States in grounding Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while battery-related problems are investigated. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Switzerland's Sina Candrian jumps during the men's Snowboard Slopestyle qualification at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Stoneham, Quebec, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Switzerland's Sina Candrian jumps during the men's Snowboard Slopestyle qualification at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Stoneham, Quebec, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Babar Khan Ghori (L) of the Pakistan's political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) stands beside the cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri (R) behind the window of an armoured vehicle after their meeting on the fourth day of Qadri's protests in Islamabad January 17, 2013. A Muslim cleric calling for the Pakistani government to resign said on Thursday he had reached an agreement with the administration and would call halt to the street protests in Islamabad that triggered a political crisis four days ago. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Babar Khan Ghori (L) of the Pakistan's political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) stands beside the cleric and leader of Minhaj-ul-Quran Muhammad Tahirul Qadri (R) behind the window of an armoured vehicle after their meeting on the fourth day of Qadri's protests in Islamabad January 17, 2013. A Muslim cleric calling for the Pakistani government to resign said on Thursday he had reached an agreement with the administration and would call halt to the street protests in Islamabad that triggered a political crisis four days ago. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands beneath campaign posters depicting Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in the southern city of Ashdod January 17, 2013. A fixture in successive governments, Shas, the ultra-Orthodox party draws its support from the fast-growing community of religious Jews of Middle Eastern origin whose spiritual leader is the 92-year-old, Iraqi-born rabbi Ovadia Yosef. According to opinion polls, it will maintain its 11 seats in parliament. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands beneath campaign posters depicting Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, in the southern city of Ashdod January 17, 2013. A fixture in successive governments, Shas, the ultra-Orthodox party draws its support from the fast-growing community of religious Jews of Middle Eastern origin whose spiritual leader is the 92-year-old, Iraqi-born rabbi Ovadia Yosef. According to opinion polls, it will maintain its 11 seats in parliament. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model is styled for the Michael Sontag show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013 in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden pauses while he talks at the United States Conference of Mayors 81st Winter meeting at the Capitol Hilton Hotel in Washington, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden pauses while he talks at the United States Conference of Mayors 81st Winter meeting at the Capitol Hilton Hotel in Washington, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>A waiter plugs in a heater outside a restaurant in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A waiter plugs in a heater outside a restaurant in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at Mleha suburb in Damascus January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters pray around a grave damaged by a mortar shell fired by Syrian Army soldiers at Mleha suburb in Damascus January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A worker installs a banner depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv January 17, 2013. Netanyahu looks set to form a new governing coalition after next week's election, polls show, with the only question being whether he wants to soften its hardline contours. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A worker installs a banner depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv January 17, 2013. Netanyahu looks set to form a new governing coalition after next week's election, polls show, with the only question being whether he wants to soften its hardline contours. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A man with a boy wearing a Batman jacket arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A man with a boy wearing a Batman jacket arrive at the movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a Batman film last July in Aurora, Colorado January 17, 2013. The theater was set to reopen tonight with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors and others connected to the tragedy. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Motorcyclists compete during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Fiambala to Copiapo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

Motorcyclists compete during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Fiambala to Copiapo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A soldier with 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, listens to a brief before a mission outside command outpost Hutal, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A soldier with 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, listens to a brief before a mission outside command outpost Hutal, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>A Buddhist nun dries her clothes outside of Yangon January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A Buddhist nun dries her clothes outside of Yangon January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A model presents a creation by designer Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2013, in Berlin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A spectator wipes her face with a towel during the men's singles match between Daniel Brands of Germany and Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Friday, January 18, 2013

A spectator wipes her face with a towel during the men's singles match between Daniel Brands of Germany and Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

