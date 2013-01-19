Editor’s Choice

Edition:
<p>A protester takes part as members of Egyptian security forces stand guard during a protest against the French operation in Mali outside the French embassy in Cairo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Fredrik Hjelmquist shows the CataCoffin in Stockholm January 18, 2013. Music and video equipment store owner Hjelmquist said his hi-fi coffin would entertain the dead and provide solace for grieving friends and relatives by making it possible for them to alter the deceased's playlist online. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

<p>A soldier with 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, works out in strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Visitors carrying umbrellas look at the newly unveiled creation of British artist Marc Quinn, a 9m (30 feet) long painted bronze sculpture entitled "Planet" at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Afghan drug addicts smoke heroin on a river in Kabul January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (in yellow) passes under pressure from Miami Heat players during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A worshipper kisses a picture hanging inside the Grotto, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Spectators at the Australian Open tennis tournament are reflected in a window as rackets are strung in Melbourne, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A Sadhu or Hindu holy man receives help tying his hair near the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 15, 2013. During the festival, hundreds of thousands of Hindus take part in a religious gathering at the banks of the river Ganges. "Kumbh Mela" will again return to Allahabad in 12 years. Picture taken January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A man wearing the costume of Tony the Tiger, a mascot of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, takes a rest outside a pavilion at the Green Week agricultural fair in Berlin, January 18, 2013. The annual exhibition of food stuffs and agricultural products is one of the world's largest of its kind. The Netherlands is the partner nation of this year's Green Week. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A UAE fan jumps the fence and tries to run into the soccer pitch as security tries to stop him after the UAE won their final against Iraq at the Gulf Cup Tournament in Isa Town, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

<p>Orthodox Christian nuns sit during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. Over a thousand Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the traditional site where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A reporter visits China's largest capsule hotel in Qingdao, Shandong province, January 15, 2013. The hotel has 100 capsule rooms, each equipped with an LCD TV, WiFi connection, a computer desk, a dresser and comfortable bedding. Staying in one of these 2-by-1 meter, 1.2-meter high capsule rooms costs 45 yuan ($7.2) per day during the off season and 80 yuan during peak season. Picture taken January 15, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Police officers on the Venice Beach breakwater take custody of a suspect who ran from a vehicle being pursued by police in the Venice section of Los Angeles, California, January 17, 2013. The suspect and another man confronted a Santa Monica grocery store employee with a handgun and fled in their vehicle as officers arrived, police said. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta January 18, 2013. Floods eased in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Friday, while emergency crews laboured to assist more than 18,000 refugees and get the city back on its feet after a state of emergency was announced yesterday. Many parts of Indonesia are inundated regularly, but weather patterns in Asia brought with them the worst floods Jakarta has seen in since 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>A supporter of Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organisation Muhammad Tahirul Qadri burns rubbish as supporters prepare to leave the capital after Qadri reached a deal with Pakistan's coalition government in Islamabad January 18, 2013. Qadri, who has with a history of ties to the military, has been calling for the Pakistani government to resign. He reached a deal with the administration on Thursday that will give him a say in the electoral process ahead of elections. Qadri triggered a political crisis by launching mass protests in the capital four days ago calling for electoral reforms to clean up Pakistani politics. He has been pushing for the military to play a role in the formation of the caretaker administration that takes over in the run-up to scheduled elections. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>A Malian gendarme checks the identity of people crossing a strategic bridge over a dam on the Niger River secured by French forces in Markala, Mali January 18, 2013. French troops' initial clashes with Islamist militants in Mali have shown that the desert fighters are better trained and equipped than France had anticipated before last week's military intervention, French and other U.N. diplomats said. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their rifles in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages are approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Chicago Bulls' Kirk Hinrich (12) is congratulated by team mate Nate Robinson (2nd R) after Hinrich made a basket in the fourth quarter to send their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics into overtime at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts January 18, 2013. Running towards them are Bulls' Marco Belinelli (8) and Carlos Boozer (5). REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A man walks past snow covered cars in Henley in Arden, central England January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>A man holds a cross and the Koran at Tahrir square in Cairo January 18, 2013, during a protest demanding justice for 74 people killed in a stadium stampede in Port Said last year. Hundreds of soccer fans gathered in Cairo on Friday to demand justice for the 74 people killed in the disaster last February at the Port Said stadium during a match between Cairo's Al Ahly and local side al-Masry, as a court prepared to issue a verdict in the case. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

