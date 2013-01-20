Editor’s Choice

Edition:
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters use a mirror to look at Syrian Army positions in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A U.S. Arny soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment attempts to get a better signal on his antenna during an early morning joint mission with the Afghan National Army, that left from Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar province January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Andy Murray of Britain celebrates defeating Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Mourners pray over the coffin of Pakistani immigrant Shehzad Luqman during a ceremony in front of Athens city hall January 19, 2013. Luqman, 27, was stabbed to death by two men on a motorcycle as he rode his bicycle to work in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona in the early hours of Wednesday. According to police, the attackers, a 25-year-old and a 29-year-old firefighter, admitted they stabbed him in the chest following a drunken argument. Police are investigating whether the attack was racially-motivated after discovering dozens of pamphlets of the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party in the home of one of the attackers. Thousands of immigrants and human-rights activists marched in Athens on Saturday to protest against racist attacks in Greece as the country struggles to pull itself out of a severe debt crisis. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Nigerian soldiers unload their equipment as they arrive at the Mali air force base near Bamako January 19, 2013. The first West African regional forces arrived in Mali on Thursday to reinforce French and Malian troops battling to push back al Qaeda-linked rebels after seven days of French air strikes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A woman writes a note to soldiers as part of a National Day of Service event on the National Mall in Washington D.C. January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R), and her daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia (2nd L), cheer during the Kids Inaugural concert for children and military families, one of the events ahead of the second-term inauguration of U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>French soldiers take up positions outside Markala, January 19, 2013. Islamist rebels in Mali abandoned the central town of Diabaly on Friday after fleeing a French air strike, military sources said, while West African troops arrived in Bamako to take on the insurgents in Mali's north. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Boston Bruins' Milan Lucic (top) is tripped up by New York Rangers' Stu Bickel during the first period of their NHL ice hockey game at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A freed Norwegian (R) and two British hostages are seen at the police station in In Amenas January 19 , 2013. The Algerian army on Saturday carried out a final assault on al Qaeda-linked gunmen holed up in a desert gas plant, killing 11 of the Islamists after they took the lives of seven more foreign hostages, a local source and the state news agency said.REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

<p>Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 39-year-old barber was hit in the leg by a stray bullet during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Guevara, a Syrian Palestinian woman married to an Al Wa'ad battalion commander, is pictured in Aleppo January 19, 2013. Guevara was the director of a secondary school before the revolution and is now one of the main snipers of the battalion on the front line in Aleppo. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Internally displaced Afghan children sit near their shelter at a refugee camp in Kabul January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner aircraft which made an emergency landing on last Wednesday, is seen through a window of the ANA's Airbus A320 jet, at Takamatsu airport in Takamatsu, western Japan January 19, 2013. U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials finished an initial investigation of a badly damaged battery from a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jet on Friday as Boeing said it was halting deliveries until the battery concerns were resolved. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 19, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A kangaroo stands on ground blackened by a bushfire near Coonabarabran, about 350 km (217 miles) northwest of Sydney January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Smith</p>

<p>A TV cameraman shelters from the sun during the men's singles match between Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and Jeremy Chardy of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>An Indian soldier laughs while taking a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy plays with balloons by Buriganga river as smoke emits from a dump yard during sunset in Dhaka January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment smokes a cigarette while on guard duty at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Locals walk past a gate of courtyard houses at Doufuchi Hutong on a hazy day in central Beijing January 18, 2013. The air quality in Beijing fell to dangerous levels again on Saturday after only a few days of blue skies, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

<p>Skier Rok Perko of Slovenia crashes during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill race at Lauberhorn in Wengen January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

<p>A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha River after midnight during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, in temperatures of about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degress Fahrenheit), in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2013. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Julian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter enters a house at a frontline in Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

