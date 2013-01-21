Editor's Choice
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
President Barack Obama (L) takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama holds the bible and their daughters Malia and Sasha (L-R) look on in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Fighters from Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army fire rifles on Syrian Army soldiers at a check point in Haresta neighborhood of Damascus January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2013. Djokovic survived an early onslaught and a late fightback from Wawrinka in a pulsating fourth-round clash to advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open early on Monday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Malian soldier peeks through a doorway behind which Malian and French soldiers are stationed in Niono January 20, 2013. France and West African leaders called on Saturday on other world powers to commit money and logistical support for African armies readying their troops to join French soldiers already battling al Qaeda-linked militants in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Likud-Yisrael Beitenu activists sit atop a wall surrounding Jerusalem's Old City after they hung a campaign banner depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu January 20, 2013. Netanyahu said on Saturday a country with as many enemies as Israel cannot afford a weak ruling party, after polls ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary election showed a slide in his support. The banner reads "Only Netanyahu will protect Jerusalem". REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People play near Malian and faded French (R) flags on the bank of the Niger river in Bamako January 20, 2013. French troops in armored vehicles advanced on Sunday towards a central Malian town abandoned by Islamist rebels after days of air strikes, moving cautiously for fear of guerrilla-style counterattacks by the al Qaeda-linked fighters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy picks up a sticker from the street during a rally organized to welcome Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood January 20, 2013. Local media said that Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, son of the late Rabbi Moses Teitelbaum, leader of the Satmar Hasidim landed in Israel on Sunday for the wedding of his granddaughter which will take place later in the week. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Vitor Belfort (R) of Brazil fights Michael Bisping of Britain during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Sao Paulo January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant kicks a field goal as Matt Bosher holds during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL NFC Championship football game in Atlanta, Georgia January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Flood victims scramble for drinking water at Pluit district in Jakarta January 20, 2013. Severe floods in Jakarta eased on Friday, a day after unusually heavy monsoon rains swamped parts of the Indonesian capital in waist-deep water and left more than 18,000 people homeless. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People enjoy the snow in front of Paris landmark, the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum, January 20, 2013, after several inches of snow fell on the French capital halting bus transportation and closing public parks. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Worshipers take part in prayer services to discuss gun violence at the First Corinthian Baptist Church in New York January 20, 2013. According to organizers, more than 150 religious congregations across the United States participated in the national "Gun Violence Prevention Sabbath" where family members who have lost loved ones lost to gun violence took part in religious services to promote efforts to reduce gun crimes. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Women carry a coffin belonging to one of two women and two girls killed on Wednesday, along a street to a cemetery in Barberena, 50 km (31 miles) from Guatemala City, January 20, 2013. The bodies of a woman, her two children, aged 6 and 11 years old, and her niece, were found on January 16, 2013 in streets south of Guatemala City. Local media named the victims as Carmen Virginia Tuez Franco, 35, her daughters Marbella del Rosario Raymundo Tuez, 6, and Andy Briseida Guadalupe Raymundo Tuez, 11, along with Carmen's niece Silvia Matilde Gaitan Franco, 22. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of Fateh al Sham unit of the Free Syrian Army run across a street in Haresta neighborhood of Damascus January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Indian soldiers pose for a picture as they take a break during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 19, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An activist looks out from a snow encrusted tunnel, dug to prevent land clearing for the construction of a by-pass road at Crowhurst near Hastings, south east England January 20, 2013. Court-appointed bailiffs have already been evicting protesters tethered to trees lining the route. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. Pro-gun activists held "high noon" rallies across the United States on Saturday to defend the right to own firearms that they say is being threatened by U.S. President Barack Obama's gun-control proposals. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Belgium's Seppe Smits flies in the air during the men's Snowboard Big Air finals at the FIS Snowboard World Championships in Quebec City, January 19, 2013. Smits finished third. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
AS Roma's Francesco Totti shoots to score a penalty against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam fall to the ice during their skate in the senior ice dance long program at the Canadian National Figure Skating Championships in Mississauga, Ontario January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Tottenham Hotspur's Jermain Defoe challenges Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (L) during their Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tottenham Hotspur's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts after teammate Clint Dempsey scored against Manchester United during their Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
