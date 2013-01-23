Editor’s Choice

Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal