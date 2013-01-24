Editor's Choice
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton responds forcefully to intense questioning on the September attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Benghazi, Libya, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A girl walks past buildings destroyed by Syrian air force air strikes in Duma neighborhood, Damascus January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. India will celebrate its Republic Day on Saturday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Miners work in Hungary's last remaining deep-cast coal mine at Markushegy, 70 km west of Budapest, January 23, 2013. Hungary secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for a 42.25 billion forint ($191 million, 144 million euro) grant to shut down the uncompetitive coal mine, operated by Vertes Power Plant, in the next two years. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Firefighters spray down hot spots on an ice covered warehouse that caught fire Tuesday night in Chicago January 23, 2013. Fire department officials said it is the biggest fire the department has had to battle in years and one-third of all Chicago firefighters were on the scene at one point or another trying to put out the flames. An Arctic blast continues to grip the U.S. Midwest and Northeast Wednesday, with at least three deaths linked to the frigid weather, and fierce winds made some locations feel as cold as 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. (minus 46 degrees Celsius) REUTERS/John Gress
Huskies pant during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2013. The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain will hold its annual sled dog rally this weekend. REUTERS/David Moir
Participants dance during a local competition for choreography students and professionals in folk, modern and ballroom dancing in St.Petersburg January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Andy Murray of Britain watches the ball after missing a shot during his men's singles quarter-final match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman combs her hair while sitting at the terrace of her house in Islamabad January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A pistol lies on the street in a neighborhood after a shootout in Saltillo, Mexico January 22, 2013. The shootout between police forces, the military and gunmen took place in several areas of the city killing at least two people and injuring another, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants attend a session during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Dmitry Borisov, a recently demobilised Russian Northern Fleet sailor, reacts after bathing in the Yenisei River as part of a photo shoot in air temperature about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) near the Siberian town of Divnogorsk January 23, 2013. Borisov commissioned the photo session to mark his return to his native town after military service in the Navy. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Georgia's Angelina Telegina and Otar Japaridze perform during the ice dance short dance program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Sloane Stephens during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police markers are seen at a crime scene after an explosion in Zagreb January 23, 2013. At 2.30 a.m. (local time), the explosion took place in Zagreb's main square but no-one was hurt, according to local media. This incident is the third explosion in Zagreb in the last two weeks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An Orthodox priest blesses rifles during a ceremony where new recruits receive their weapons at a military base of the Belarussian Interior Ministry in Minsk January 23, 2013. The traditional ceremony was attended by 325 Belarussian recruits, and it is held a month after the recruits take their military oath. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women wash clothes and laundry on the bed of a canal in Diabaly January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People queue outside a school to receive new and second-hand clothes as part of humanitarian aid in Aleppo January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech on the European Union and Britain's role within it, in central London January 23, 2013. Cameron promised on Wednesday to give Britons a straight referendum choice on whether to stay in the European Union or leave, provided he wins an election in 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sloane Stephens serves to compatriot Serena Williams during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A workman moves a barrel in front of stow of casks at the Speyside Cooperage in Craigellachie in Speyside, Scotland January 13, 2013. The cooperage, operating since 1947, repairs and makes over 100,000 oak whisky casks and barrels per year. The Scotch whisky industry said it exported 40 bottles per second in 2011 and it is now Scotland's largest international export ahead of refined petroleum (£3.0 billion) and business services (£2.5 billion). REUTERS/David Moir
A man pulls a cow in front of his home in the Thilawa economic zone, outside Yangon, January 6, 2013. After decades of military dictatorship, issues like land rights are a minefield for foreign companies looking to take advantage of the opening-up of the Southeast Asian nation. Japan, seeking to fend off Asian rival China from getting entrenched in Myanmar, is one of the biggest investors. Plans to develop a massive industrial complex in the Thilawa economic zone has become the centrepiece of Japanese investment in Myanmar. REUTERS/Minzayar
Palestinian women and children watch the funeral of Lubna Hanash in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 23, 2013. Israeli soldiers shot and killed Hanash, a 21-year-old Palestinian woman, near Hebron on Wednesday and wounded another local youth, Palestinian medics said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli army spokeswoman said Palestinians had thrown petrol bombs at soldiers, who then opened fire. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
