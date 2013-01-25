Editor's Choice
A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship (R) spraying water at a fishing boat (L) that is carrying Taiwanese activists on board about 32 km (20 miles) west-southwest of one of the disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Diaoyu in China and Tiaoyutai in Taiwan, in the East China Sea, in this picture released by the Japan Coast Guard's 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters January 24, 2013. A group of Taiwanese activists departed at around midnight on Thursday and headed towards the disputed islands, Taiwan coast guards said. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters-Japan Coast Guard/Handout
Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 24, 2013. Egypt is due to mark the second anniversary of the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power on Friday, but the deeply divided nation facing an economic crisis is bracing for more protests, this time against a freely elected leader. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters cover themselves from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 24, 2013. Minor clashes erupted as Palestinians protested against the killing of Hanash, a 21-year-old Palestinian woman, near Hebron on Wednesday and the fatal wounding of another local youth, al-Amareen, 16, who died of his wounds in an Israeli hospital after being shot in the head during clashes with Israeli soldiers on Friday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A fly lands between the eyes of U.S. President Barack Obama while he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A boy and a group of women stand near a vehicle, believed to belong to Islamist rebels and destroyed during French air strikes, in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andrew Josequera, 11, prepares to shoot at a target at the Los Angeles gun club in Los Angeles, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after missing a point during her women's singles semi-final match against Li Na of China at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Coffins of Japanese who were killed in the hostage crisis in Algeria are transported from a government aircraft which retrieved Japanese survivors and bodies from Algeria, on its arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People look at the skeleton of Roberto Enrique Cac Suc, who disappeared on April 7, 1982 in San Cristobal Verapaz, inside a coffin in the house of the Cac Suc family, in San Cristobal Verapaz, in the Alta Verapaz region, 209 km (130 miles) of Guatemala City, January 24, 2013. The skeleton of Cac Suc was found during an archaeological investigation at CREOMPAZ, the regional command headquarters of the Guatemalan Army in Coban. During the years of the internal armed conflict from 1960 to 1996, the army forcibly took people away and they later disappeared inside the army camp. Archaeological work began on the site in 2012 and more than 500 skeletons were found, according to the Guatemalan Forensic Anthropology Foundation (FAFG). The skeleton of Cac Suc was the first to be identified and returned to his family. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Female supporters of Sunni Muslim Salafist leader Ahmad al-Assir engage in a snowball fight in the Faraya ski area in Mount Lebanon January 24, 2013. The Lebanese Army dispersed protesters and reopened a road leading to Faraya which protesters blocked in an attempt to prevent al-Assir and his supporters from reaching the ski area, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. According to the U.S. consulate air quality readings, which measure PM2.5 particulates Shanghai's air quality was "very unhealthy" on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The suit worn by Britain's then-four year old Prince Charles on the day of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation is displayed in the throne room at Buckingham Palace during a media preview of this summer's exhibition, in central London, January 24, 2013. This summer's Buckingham Palace exhibition will commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation with a collection of dresses, uniforms and robes worn on the day. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Malaysian Muslims recite a prayer during Maulidur Rasul in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur January 24, 2013. Muslims throughout Malaysia on Thursday commemorate Maulidur Rasul, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies (C) attends a news conference at South Korea's foreign ministry after meeting with South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lim Sung-nam in Seoul January 24, 2013. The U.N. Security Council unanimously condemned North Korea's December rocket launch and expanded existing U.N. sanctions, and Pyongyang reacted with a vow to boost the North's military and nuclear capabilities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Guardia di Finanza policeman is seen with his dog during an inspection of containers at Italy's biggest port Gioia Tauro in the southern Calabria region November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Anti-riot policemen, splattered with paint from protesters, use batons as they disperse a demonstration calling for a pullout of U.S. troops stationed in the country and against the grounded USS Guardian minesweeper, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila January 25, 2013. Philippine President Benigno Aquino has given instructions not to allow the U.S. navy to salvage its grounded USS Guardian minesweeper without Philippine involvement, in order to minimise damage to coral reefs, a senior official said on Monday. The ship, which is stuck on a reef at the Tubbataha natural marine park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, had just completed a port call at Subic Bay in the western Philippines when the grounding occurred last Thursday REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods looks over his putt on the 4th green of the south course at Torrey Pines during first round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Children play in mud at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Florence Cassez waves as she leaves after a news conference at her arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, near Paris January 24, 2013. Mexico's top court on Wednesday freed Cassez, who was convicted of kidnapping, ruling that her trial was tainted and ending a seven-year imprisonment that strained ties with France. Cassez was sentenced to 60 years in prison after she was arrested in 2005 at a ranch near Mexico City with her former boyfriend, who led a kidnapping gang called the Zodiacs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. Senator John Kerry (D-MA) signs an autograph for Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff member Bertie Bowman (L) after Kerry testified during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of state, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses a shotgun to fire a homemade grenade at Syrian Army soldiers during a fight in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
