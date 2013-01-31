Editor's Choice
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade as he gets shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighborhood of Damascus January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Relatives of Javier Flores, a member of the Kombo Kolombia band, mourn at his grave after a funeral service at a cemetery in Monterrey January 30, 2013. Police found a dozen bodies inside a well, some of them members of a band abducted last week by an armed group, a spokesman for the state of Nuevo Leon, Jorge Domene, said on Monday. Authorities have identified 17 of the bodies, including that of a Colombian national. All were wearing jeans and T-shirts with the logo of the music group - "Poderoso Kombo Kolombia." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (L) delivers her opening remarks while seated next to her husband, former Navy Captain Mark Kelly, during a hearing held by the Senate Judiciary committee about guns and violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Pro-government activists attack a man they believe to be a Jammat-e-Islami activist during a rally in Dhaka January 30, 2013. The rally was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami activists to protest against the the trial of its leaders who are facing charges of war crimes. According to local media, several top Jamaat leaders are currently standing trial at the International Crimes Tribunals-2 for allegedly committing crimes against humanity during the Bangladesh's War of Independence against Pakistan in 1971. The radical Islamist group also called for a nationwide strike on Thursday as authorities denied the group permission to hold countrywide agitation rallies on Wednesday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man holds cans of fresh air which were given away by Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao near a street on a hazy day in central Beijing, January 30, 2013. China's foulest fortnight for air pollution in memory has rekindled a tongue-in-cheek campaign by a Chinese multimillionaire with a streak of showmanship who is raising the alarm by selling canned fresh air. Chen Guangbiao, who made his fortune in the recycling business and is a high-profile philanthropist, on Wednesday handed out soda pop-sized cans of air, purportedly from far-flung and pristine regions of China, from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Taiwan off China's southeast coast. REUTERS/Barry Huang
Carmen Gonzalez (R) is carried into a swimming pool by a friend during her quinceanera (coming-out for 15-year-olds) party, January 19, 2013. As nearly all Cuban girls dream of having a quinceanera, the industry that moves around that dream is large, with clients ranging from wealthy Cuban-Americans who travel back to the island to sponsor lavish parties, to regular Cubans who save a few hundred dollars over several years from their monthly $18 state wage. Picture taken January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Malian soldiers heading to Gao in a pickup truck arrive in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 30, 2013. French troops took control on Wednesday of the airport of Mali's northeast town of Kidal, the last urban stronghold held by Islamist rebels, as they moved to wrap up the first phase of a military operation to wrest northern Mali from rebel hands. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Blood stains are seen on snow at the site of a plane crash outside Almaty January 29, 2013. The passenger plane crashed in thick fog near Kazakhstan's commercial capital Almaty on Tuesday and broke into pieces when it hit the ground, killing all 21 people on board. Picture taken January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown (25) stretches with the rest of his team before practice for the Super Bowl in New Orleans, January 30, 2013. Super Bowl XLVII will be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens on February 3. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A member of a U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team drinks water while on a mission near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in the southern Indian city of Chennai January 30, 2013. Gandhi, leader of the Indian nationalist non-violent movement against British rule, was assassinated in 1948. India observes Gandhi's death anniversary as Martyr's day. REUTERS/Babu
Plastic weapons hang from the walls of an internet cafe in the town of Ayutla de los Libres, in the Costa Chica (small coast) region of the southern state of Guerrero January 26, 2013. Residents of Ayutla de los Libres, joined by the Community Police, took up arms three weeks ago to patrol and defend their communities from organised crime gangs that have plagued the region, local media reported. The Community Police, a police force made up of volunteers from the communities of Costa Chica and the mountains of Guerrero, was created in 1995 in response to the spate of violence in the region, and is based on the traditional indigenous justice system. REUTERS/Camilo Martinez
A Kachin refugee boy wraps himself with a blanket at a refugee camp at Man Si township in Kachin State January 19, 2013. Fierce fighting continues to rage between the KIA and Myanmar's military, despite ceasefire orders by reformist President Thein Sein to troops not to attack the KIA or try to seize its headquarters in Laiza. The United States has expressed serious concern about the unrest and the welfare of civilians and Thein Sein insists his government wants peace talks with the KIA. The conflict resurfaced in June 2011, ending a 17-year truce, but the fighting has escalated significantly in the past two months. REUTERS/Kaung Htet
A shirt still on a hanger lies in the debris of a home damaged after a tornado touched down in Adairsville, Georgia, January 30, 2012. Tornadoes were reported in four states killing two people including one in Adairsville as an Artic cold front clashed with warm air producing severe weather over a wide swath of the nation. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A man uses an iPad in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo January 30, 2013. Campus Party is an annual week-long, 24-hour technology festival that gathers around 8000 hackers, developers, gamers and computer geeks from around the world. Reuters/Nacho Doce
A man walks along an empty construction site in downtown Chongqing January 30, 2013. China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 13 years in 2012, though a year-end spurt supported by infrastructure spending and a jump in trade signaled the foundation for the stable growth path Beijing says is vital for economic reform may be in sight. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
A luger sits in the back of a truck while waiting for a ride to the start line during training for the Luge World Championships in Whistler, British Columbia January 30, 2013. The championship will be held on February 1 and 2. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People cross a flooded area after heavy rain in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after they were hit by French air strikes in the town of Gao January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) looks at Barcelona's Lionel Messi during their Spanish King's Cup semi final first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Members of Berri-Otxoak, a social pressure group, perform a Via Crucis (Way Of The Cross) wearing signs reading "The Basque government buries social rights", in protest at reductions in social services by Basque government organization Lanbide in Bilbao January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Riot police push protesters during clashes outside the Labour Ministry in Athens January 30, 2013. Greek unionists blocked the entrance to the Labour Ministry on Wednesday and clashed with police after they detained a group of 30 people, mainly members of the communists-affiliated PAME, who occupied the Minister's office during an anti-austerity protest. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen leaps for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
