Editor's Choice

A paramilitary policeman (C) stands guard as passengers walk to board their trains at the Beijing West Railway Station January 31, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains on Saturday to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on Feb. 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Suzie Wong