Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 3, 2013. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event....more
Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 3, 2013. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) throws under pressure from Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (L) throws under pressure from Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed during the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Beyonce, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Beyonce, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Devotees pray with incense sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 3, 2013. The Chinese Year of the Snake falls on February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Devotees pray with incense sticks ahead of the Lunar New Year at Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho temple in Singapore February 3, 2013. The Chinese Year of the Snake falls on February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Revellers dance during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
Revellers dance during the annual block party known as the "Suvaco do Cristo" (Armpit of Christ), one of the many pre-carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
Paraguayan police detectives carry the remains of former army commander Lino Oviedo and the other two victims of a helicopter crash, upon arrival at the public morgue in Asuncion February 3, 2013. Paraguayan presidential candidate Oviedo, 69, who...more
Paraguayan police detectives carry the remains of former army commander Lino Oviedo and the other two victims of a helicopter crash, upon arrival at the public morgue in Asuncion February 3, 2013. Paraguayan presidential candidate Oviedo, 69, who helped lead the 1989 coup that overthrew dictator Alfredo Stroessner, died in a helicopter crash over the weekend. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outside an entrance of the Beijing West Railway Station February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outside an entrance of the Beijing West Railway Station February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students attend class at the Musa Neka Public School in Wana, the main town in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal region bordering Afghanistan November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Students attend class at the Musa Neka Public School in Wana, the main town in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal region bordering Afghanistan November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Italy's Leonardo Ghiraldini passes the ball during their Six Nations rugby match against France at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italy's Leonardo Ghiraldini passes the ball during their Six Nations rugby match against France at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A school child salutes as a man casts his ballot at a special polling station set up in Havana's main train station February 3, 2013. Cubans go to polls to elect National Assembly representatives. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A school child salutes as a man casts his ballot at a special polling station set up in Havana's main train station February 3, 2013. Cubans go to polls to elect National Assembly representatives. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Team members look out from their boxes during during the World Cup Ski Flying competition in Harrachov February 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Team members look out from their boxes during during the World Cup Ski Flying competition in Harrachov February 3, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Manchester City's Javi Garcia (L) challenges Liverpool's Luis Suarez during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester City's Javi Garcia (L) challenges Liverpool's Luis Suarez during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Injured referee Petri Kuusela is helped off the ice during the final match between Sweden and Russia at the Bandy World Championship in Vanersborg, February 3, 2013. Russian player Jevgenij Ivanusjkin collided with Kuusela. REUTERS/Anders...more
Injured referee Petri Kuusela is helped off the ice during the final match between Sweden and Russia at the Bandy World Championship in Vanersborg, February 3, 2013. Russian player Jevgenij Ivanusjkin collided with Kuusela. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix Sweden
A woman stands at her window at Pansville, DuPort Road area, in Monrovia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A woman stands at her window at Pansville, DuPort Road area, in Monrovia January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Singer Alicia Keys acknowledges the crowd while performing the National Anthem prior to the start of NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Singer Alicia Keys acknowledges the crowd while performing the National Anthem prior to the start of NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (top) celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (top) celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division speaks to a local Afghan man during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton more
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division speaks to a local Afghan man during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Military personnel remove debris from the site of an explosion at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex, in Mexico City February 3, 2013. The death toll from the explosion at the headquarters of state-run oil monopoly Pemex reached 34 after...more
Military personnel remove debris from the site of an explosion at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Pemex, in Mexico City February 3, 2013. The death toll from the explosion at the headquarters of state-run oil monopoly Pemex reached 34 after another body was recovered from the rubble late Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a hand grenade, lies on the ground during heavy fighting outside a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. The hand grenade was thrown by Syrian Army soldiers and...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter, who was wounded by a hand grenade, lies on the ground during heavy fighting outside a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. The hand grenade was thrown by Syrian Army soldiers and wounded four Free Syrian Army fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice - 01 Feb 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.