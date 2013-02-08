Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 8, 2013 | 3:10pm GMT

Editor's choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 08, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
2 / 24
<p>An employee of Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer team's club house in Jerusalem February 8, 2013. The attack damaged the main club house of Beitar Jerusalem on Friday, a day after four fans were charged in court in connection with racist incitement against the team's recruitment of Muslim players, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An employee of Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer team's club house in Jerusalem February 8, 2013. The attack damaged the main club house of...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

An employee of Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem holds up a shirt that was damaged along with other items in a suspected arson attack at the soccer team's club house in Jerusalem February 8, 2013. The attack damaged the main club house of Beitar Jerusalem on Friday, a day after four fans were charged in court in connection with racist incitement against the team's recruitment of Muslim players, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
3 / 24
<p>Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, February 08, 2013

Deputy National Security Adviser John Brennan arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be the director of the CIA, on Capitol Hill in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 24
<p>A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, February 08, 2013

A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 24
<p>A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamist slogans on Friday at the Tunis funeral of Belaid, whose assassination has plunged Tunisia deeper into political crisis. REUTERS/ Anis Mili</p>

A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamist slogans...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

A sticker with an image of the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid is seen as a woman mourns during his funeral procession in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamist slogans on Friday at the Tunis funeral of Belaid, whose assassination has plunged Tunisia deeper into political crisis. REUTERS/ Anis Mili

Close
6 / 24
<p>A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 08, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 24
<p>Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a political rally in downtown Rome, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a political rally in downtown Rome, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, February 08, 2013

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a political rally in downtown Rome, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of them, a traditional cuisine believed to be good for the health. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of them, a traditional cuisine believed to be good for the health. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
10 / 24
<p>South Korean and U.S. Marines attend a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, east of Seoul February 7, 2013. North Korea has vowed to conduct more rocket and nuclear tests in response to a U.N. censure for its launch of a long-range missile launch in December. On Tuesday, it vowed "stronger" but unspecified actions in addition to the test. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

South Korean and U.S. Marines attend a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, east of Seoul February 7, 2013. North Korea has vowed to conduct more rocket and nuclear tests in response to a U.N. censure for its launch of a long-range missile launch in...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

South Korean and U.S. Marines attend a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, east of Seoul February 7, 2013. North Korea has vowed to conduct more rocket and nuclear tests in response to a U.N. censure for its launch of a long-range missile launch in December. On Tuesday, it vowed "stronger" but unspecified actions in addition to the test. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
11 / 24
<p>Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for a former Los Angeles police officer who threatened "warfare" on cops and was suspected in a shooting spree that has killed three and wounded two others. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt for a former Los Angeles police officer who threatened "warfare" on cops and was suspected in a shooting spree that has killed three and wounded two others. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman sorts garbage near a residential compound in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 6, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman sorts garbage near a residential compound in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 6, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 08, 2013

A woman sorts garbage near a residential compound in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 6, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 24
<p>Disabled persons approach the Finance Ministry during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Disabled persons approach the Finance Ministry during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, February 08, 2013

Disabled persons approach the Finance Ministry during a protest against government austerity measures in Lisbon, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Mirage 2000D is seen at Bamako airport, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Mirage 2000D is seen at Bamako airport, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, February 08, 2013

A Mirage 2000D is seen at Bamako airport, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, February 08, 2013

A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 24
<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of the first half of their game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of the first half of their game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, February 08, 2013

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of the first half of their game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Palace of Culture during a winter day in central Warsaw, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Palace of Culture during a winter day in central Warsaw, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Friday, February 08, 2013

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks in front of the Palace of Culture during a winter day in central Warsaw, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
18 / 24
<p>A man in a pig costume uses a pay phone during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A man in a pig costume uses a pay phone during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 08, 2013

A man in a pig costume uses a pay phone during "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) in Cologne, Germany, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
19 / 24
<p>President Obama pauses while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Obama pauses while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, February 08, 2013

President Obama pauses while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 24
<p>Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. One of each of the four figures will be put on display at the museums in New York, Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and Las Vegas. It is the first time the museum has simultaneously produced multiple likenesses of a single subject. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. One of each of the four figures will be put on display at the museums in New York, Washington, D.C.,...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

Wax figures of deceased singer Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. One of each of the four figures will be put on display at the museums in New York, Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and Las Vegas. It is the first time the museum has simultaneously produced multiple likenesses of a single subject. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
21 / 24
<p>A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City February 7, 2013. More than 700 people hailing from different regions of Panama were removed from their makeshift houses in Las Garzas Pacora by the national police after settling on private property for several months, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City February 7, 2013. More than 700 people hailing from different regions of...more

Friday, February 08, 2013

A woman carries cooking utensils as she walks pass riot police officers after she was evicted from her makeshift house in Las Garzas Pacora, on the outskirts of Panama City February 7, 2013. More than 700 people hailing from different regions of Panama were removed from their makeshift houses in Las Garzas Pacora by the national police after settling on private property for several months, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
22 / 24
<p>A worker sweeps the floor at a firewood merchant in Athens, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A worker sweeps the floor at a firewood merchant in Athens, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, February 08, 2013

A worker sweeps the floor at a firewood merchant in Athens, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
23 / 24
<p>A dog looks out of a window at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A dog looks out of a window at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, February 08, 2013

A dog looks out of a window at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures