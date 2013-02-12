Rebecca Preece (L) plays with five-year-old Jaymi Viktoria in a hotel room in Moscow February 11, 2013. After a nerve-wracking month in Moscow, fearing their adoption bids might be foiled by a diplomatic spat, two U.S. families are now able to take their adopted Russian children home. Preece, and another U.S. woman spent around a year trying to adopt two Russian orphans, both with special needs, only for their applications to be stalled at the final stages when Russia banned Americans adopting in December. The ban was part of Russia's retaliation for U.S. sanctions on suspected human rights abusers and marked a low point for President Barack Obama's bid to improve relations with the former Cold War foe. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky