Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2013 | 1:15pm GMT

Editor's choice

<p>Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo</p>

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo

Close
1 / 24
<p>An empty papal throne is pictured before the Ash Wednesday mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An empty papal throne is pictured before the Ash Wednesday mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, February 14, 2013

An empty papal throne is pictured before the Ash Wednesday mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A crane processes a Soviet-era Moskvich car at Vtormet scrappage plant outside Moscow, January 30, 2013. Scrap dealer Yuri Vorontsov hopes business at his Vtormet yard outside Moscow will pick up soon thanks to a new recycling fee on car imports. But he is still waiting to hear how the levy will help him compete with fly-by-night operators who buy up cars, strip them for parts and dump the hulks illegally. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

A crane processes a Soviet-era Moskvich car at Vtormet scrappage plant outside Moscow, January 30, 2013. Scrap dealer Yuri Vorontsov hopes business at his Vtormet yard outside Moscow will pick up soon thanks to a new recycling fee on car imports. But...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A crane processes a Soviet-era Moskvich car at Vtormet scrappage plant outside Moscow, January 30, 2013. Scrap dealer Yuri Vorontsov hopes business at his Vtormet yard outside Moscow will pick up soon thanks to a new recycling fee on car imports. But he is still waiting to hear how the levy will help him compete with fly-by-night operators who buy up cars, strip them for parts and dump the hulks illegally. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. Crain and another officer were ambushed by former policeman Christopher Dorner at a traffic light in Riverside, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. Crain and another officer were ambushed by former policeman Christopher Dorner at a traffic light...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. Crain and another officer were ambushed by former policeman Christopher Dorner at a traffic light in Riverside, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 24
<p>A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, Syria, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, Syria, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, Syria, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 24
<p>An usher stands at the doorway as a Catholic blesses himself with holy water before Ash Wednesday mass at a colonial-era cathedral in Bamako, Mali, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

An usher stands at the doorway as a Catholic blesses himself with holy water before Ash Wednesday mass at a colonial-era cathedral in Bamako, Mali, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, February 14, 2013

An usher stands at the doorway as a Catholic blesses himself with holy water before Ash Wednesday mass at a colonial-era cathedral in Bamako, Mali, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 24
<p>Models have their make-up applied backstage before the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Models have their make-up applied backstage before the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Models have their make-up applied backstage before the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman sleeps surrounded by her belongings as she waits for a truck to move home in Havana, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman sleeps surrounded by her belongings as she waits for a truck to move home in Havana, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A woman sleeps surrounded by her belongings as she waits for a truck to move home in Havana, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 24
<p>Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 24
<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman (C) briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman (C) briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman (C) briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
11 / 24
<p>Malaysian Islamic religious officers detain a Muslim woman after she was found together in the same room with a man at a budget hotel during a raid in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2013. The raid, part of an anti-Valentine's Day campaign, was conducted on Thursday by the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department, to bring awareness to Muslims the importance of not celebrating Valentine's Day as it is not a part of Islamic practices, according to the department. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Malaysian Islamic religious officers detain a Muslim woman after she was found together in the same room with a man at a budget hotel during a raid in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2013. The raid, part of an anti-Valentine's Day campaign, was conducted...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Malaysian Islamic religious officers detain a Muslim woman after she was found together in the same room with a man at a budget hotel during a raid in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2013. The raid, part of an anti-Valentine's Day campaign, was conducted on Thursday by the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department, to bring awareness to Muslims the importance of not celebrating Valentine's Day as it is not a part of Islamic practices, according to the department. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
12 / 24
<p>Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (R) and President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Stephen Greenlee sign documents, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing behind, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (R) and President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Stephen Greenlee sign documents, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing behind, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2013. ...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (R) and President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Stephen Greenlee sign documents, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing behind, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
13 / 24
<p>Russia's two-women bobsleigh with pilot Olga Stulneva speeds from the start during a practice session at the "Sanki" sliding center near Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Russia's two-women bobsleigh with pilot Olga Stulneva speeds from the start during a practice session at the "Sanki" sliding center near Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Russia's two-women bobsleigh with pilot Olga Stulneva speeds from the start during a practice session at the "Sanki" sliding center near Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 24
<p>The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida, February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. Chris has outgrown his second wheelchair, and will soon grow into his new, more permanent and rugged model. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida, February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida, February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. Chris has outgrown his second wheelchair, and will soon grow into his new, more permanent and rugged model. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
15 / 24
<p>Anna-Sofiya Matveeva sticks a chewing gum to a canvas to create a portrait of head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club Mircea Lucescu in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Anna-Sofiya Matveeva sticks a chewing gum to a canvas to create a portrait of head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club Mircea Lucescu in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Anna-Sofiya Matveeva sticks a chewing gum to a canvas to create a portrait of head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club Mircea Lucescu in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 24
<p>Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
17 / 24
<p>Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding, ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort, aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding, ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding, ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort, aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
18 / 24
<p>A priest listens to a confession during holy mass during Ash Wednesday at Saint Cross church in Warsaw, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A priest listens to a confession during holy mass during Ash Wednesday at Saint Cross church in Warsaw, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A priest listens to a confession during holy mass during Ash Wednesday at Saint Cross church in Warsaw, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
19 / 24
<p>Jewish settlers remove belongings after Israel's civil administration razed prefabricated homes in the West Bank outpost of Maale Rehavam, south of Bethlehem, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Jewish settlers remove belongings after Israel's civil administration razed prefabricated homes in the West Bank outpost of Maale Rehavam, south of Bethlehem, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Jewish settlers remove belongings after Israel's civil administration razed prefabricated homes in the West Bank outpost of Maale Rehavam, south of Bethlehem, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 24
<p>Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only one to be run by just one member of staff. All banking duties are done by CEO Peter Breiter who records the daily business by hand, partly on paper. The bank is not connected to a database system, there are no automatic teller machines and its customer base consists only of residents of the town of Gammesfeld which has a population of around 510. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only...more

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only one to be run by just one member of staff. All banking duties are done by CEO Peter Breiter who records the daily business by hand, partly on paper. The bank is not connected to a database system, there are no automatic teller machines and its customer base consists only of residents of the town of Gammesfeld which has a population of around 510. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
21 / 24
<p>Japanese college students watch cheerleaders perform at a job-hunting rally in Tokyo, February 13, 2013. About 1,500 students from vocational schools attended the rally to boost their morale ahead of their job hunt. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese college students watch cheerleaders perform at a job-hunting rally in Tokyo, February 13, 2013. About 1,500 students from vocational schools attended the rally to boost their morale ahead of their job hunt. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Japanese college students watch cheerleaders perform at a job-hunting rally in Tokyo, February 13, 2013. About 1,500 students from vocational schools attended the rally to boost their morale ahead of their job hunt. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
22 / 24
<p>A family takes a rest while visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A family takes a rest while visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A family takes a rest while visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his face in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his face in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Thursday, February 14, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his face in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Feb 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Feb 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures