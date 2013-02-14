Editor's choice
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira...more
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
An empty papal throne is pictured before the Ash Wednesday mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An empty papal throne is pictured before the Ash Wednesday mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A crane processes a Soviet-era Moskvich car at Vtormet scrappage plant outside Moscow, January 30, 2013. Scrap dealer Yuri Vorontsov hopes business at his Vtormet yard outside Moscow will pick up soon thanks to a new recycling fee on car imports. But...more
A crane processes a Soviet-era Moskvich car at Vtormet scrappage plant outside Moscow, January 30, 2013. Scrap dealer Yuri Vorontsov hopes business at his Vtormet yard outside Moscow will pick up soon thanks to a new recycling fee on car imports. But he is still waiting to hear how the levy will help him compete with fly-by-night operators who buy up cars, strip them for parts and dump the hulks illegally. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. Crain and another officer were ambushed by former policeman Christopher Dorner at a traffic light...more
A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. Crain and another officer were ambushed by former policeman Christopher Dorner at a traffic light in Riverside, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, Syria, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A girl wearing a pink scarf flees with her family from shelling in the al-Masir area in Aleppo, Syria, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
An usher stands at the doorway as a Catholic blesses himself with holy water before Ash Wednesday mass at a colonial-era cathedral in Bamako, Mali, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An usher stands at the doorway as a Catholic blesses himself with holy water before Ash Wednesday mass at a colonial-era cathedral in Bamako, Mali, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Models have their make-up applied backstage before the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models have their make-up applied backstage before the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman sleeps surrounded by her belongings as she waits for a truck to move home in Havana, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A woman sleeps surrounded by her belongings as she waits for a truck to move home in Havana, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Lesbian Ning Ning is pulled out of bed by her partner Nuo Nuo in their rented apartment in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman (C) briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman (C) briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Malaysian Islamic religious officers detain a Muslim woman after she was found together in the same room with a man at a budget hotel during a raid in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2013. The raid, part of an anti-Valentine's Day campaign, was conducted...more
Malaysian Islamic religious officers detain a Muslim woman after she was found together in the same room with a man at a budget hotel during a raid in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2013. The raid, part of an anti-Valentine's Day campaign, was conducted on Thursday by the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Department, to bring awareness to Muslims the importance of not celebrating Valentine's Day as it is not a part of Islamic practices, according to the department. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (R) and President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Stephen Greenlee sign documents, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing behind, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2013. ...more
Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin (R) and President of ExxonMobil Exploration Company Stephen Greenlee sign documents, with Russian President Vladimir Putin standing behind, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's two-women bobsleigh with pilot Olga Stulneva speeds from the start during a practice session at the "Sanki" sliding center near Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai...more
Russia's two-women bobsleigh with pilot Olga Stulneva speeds from the start during a practice session at the "Sanki" sliding center near Krasnaya Polyana, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida, February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a...more
The piglet known across the internet as Chris P. Bacon examines his new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida, February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. Chris has outgrown his second wheelchair, and will soon grow into his new, more permanent and rugged model. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Anna-Sofiya Matveeva sticks a chewing gum to a canvas to create a portrait of head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club Mircea Lucescu in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich more
Anna-Sofiya Matveeva sticks a chewing gum to a canvas to create a portrait of head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club Mircea Lucescu in the town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding, ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony...more
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding, ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort, aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A priest listens to a confession during holy mass during Ash Wednesday at Saint Cross church in Warsaw, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A priest listens to a confession during holy mass during Ash Wednesday at Saint Cross church in Warsaw, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Jewish settlers remove belongings after Israel's civil administration razed prefabricated homes in the West Bank outpost of Maale Rehavam, south of Bethlehem, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jewish settlers remove belongings after Israel's civil administration razed prefabricated homes in the West Bank outpost of Maale Rehavam, south of Bethlehem, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only...more
Peter Breiter, CEO of Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG bank, works with an old adding-machine at the bank in Gammesfeld, Baden-Wuerttemberg January 29, 2013. The Raiffeisen Gammesfeld eG cooperative bank is one of the country's smallest banks and is the only one to be run by just one member of staff. All banking duties are done by CEO Peter Breiter who records the daily business by hand, partly on paper. The bank is not connected to a database system, there are no automatic teller machines and its customer base consists only of residents of the town of Gammesfeld which has a population of around 510. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Japanese college students watch cheerleaders perform at a job-hunting rally in Tokyo, February 13, 2013. About 1,500 students from vocational schools attended the rally to boost their morale ahead of their job hunt. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japanese college students watch cheerleaders perform at a job-hunting rally in Tokyo, February 13, 2013. About 1,500 students from vocational schools attended the rally to boost their morale ahead of their job hunt. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A family takes a rest while visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family takes a rest while visiting Tiananmen Square in Beijing, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his face in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
A Free Syrian Army fighter covers his face in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.