A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover during the firing of a mortar towards the Presidential palace in Ghouta area in Damascus, February 19, 2013. T REUTERS/ Mohammed Abdullah
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province, Thailand, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj more
Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, Mali,February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Shi'ite Muslims carry coffins of victims killed in Saturday's bomb attack, during a funeral in Quetta, Pakistan, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A woman wipes her face as she waits for public transport outside a railway station during a strike in New Delhi, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Riot police run by closed shops after protesters threw a petrol bomb following an anti-austerity march during a 24-hour strike in Athens, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A girl who returned from school cries upon seeing her house destroyed after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A homeless man sleeps at the entrance of the Sao Paulo Cathedral, Brazil, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A notice informing that the electricity has been disconnected is seen sprayed on the wall of a boarded up house in the Kensington area of Liverpool, northern England, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Former Chicago congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. enters the U.S. District Federal Courthouse in Washington, February 20, 2013. Jackson, son of the famed civil rights leader, plans to plead guilty to charges filed on 15 February accusing him of misusing...more
Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, South Africa, February 20, 2013REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks inside the premises of the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in the northern Indian city of Amritsar, India, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a cell phone as she stands next to a courthouse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Angela Miller, wife of slain Pennsylvania state policeman Joshua Miller, listens to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder (L) after receiving her late husband's Medal of Valor during a ceremony at the Eisenhower Executive...more
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft flies through clouds after taking off from Sydney airport, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Women chat as they stand in the sun at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A poster of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen on an armoured personnel carrier positioned on a road in the southern port city of Aden, ahead of planned rallies to mark the first anniversary of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh's ouster,...more
The Sea Shepherd vessel, Bob Barker (L), comes to collision distance from Japanese fuel tanker Sun Laurel in the Antarctica in this handout photo taken and released by the Institute of Cetacean Research (ICR) February 20, 2013. REUTERS/The...more
People are seated before the unveiling of the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man carries a child who was wounded after a jet missile hit the al-Myassar neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Girls wear costumes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, February 20, 2013. Purim, which will be marked next week, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the...more
Galatasaray's Selcuk Inan (R) and Schalke 04's Michel Bastos (L) fall during their Champions League soccer match at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Judges protest outside the City of Justice building during a nationwide strike by judicial employees at in Malaga, southern Spain, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
