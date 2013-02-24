A homeless man sleeps on the table as other homeless men wait for breakfast in the dining room of the Sao Martinho de Lima Community Center, under the Guadalajara viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo February 22, 2013. Peru's Sao Martinho de Lima is the Patron of Social Justice, a title given by Pope John XIII who canonized him. The Community Center Sao Martinho de Lima - Povo de Rua (Homeless) was set up in February 1990 and Priest Julio Lancellotti is one of the organizers. It aims to restore the self-esteem and dignity of homeless people and currently serves 500 homeless people by providing them with food, personal hygiene programs, clothing and first-aid kits. REUTERS/Nacho Doce