Cancer patient U Myint Khine, 51, passes time on his bed at the U Hla Tun Cancer Hospice on the outskirts of Yangon February 19, 2013. The U Hla Tun Hospice Foundation, founded in 1998, accepts terminally ill cancer patients discharged from government hospitals and provide them with relief from symptoms so the patient and family can preserve quality of life. The cost is high for government hospitals to treat serious diseases, and patients are discharged when treatment is finished, according to head nurse Daw Naw Lar Htoo Aye. Patients do not receive enough care due to overcrowding at hospital cancer wards. Everything, including daily meals, medicine, burial and funeral rites, is free at the hospice. REUTERS/Minzayar