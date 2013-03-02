Editor’s Choice
A man mourns at the body of a member of the Free Syrian Army who died during clashes, at Bustan al Qasr cemetery in Aleppo March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man mourns at the body of a member of the Free Syrian Army who died during clashes, at Bustan al Qasr cemetery in Aleppo March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A worker directs the removal of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. 15 dinosaurs will go on display at Dinosaur Valley, a new attraction at the zoo. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A worker directs the removal of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. 15 dinosaurs will go on display at Dinosaur Valley, a new attraction at the zoo. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Father Garry McKeown lifts a boy to remove a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI from a wall of the St Mary's Catholic Church after a service in the New South Wales town of Mudgee, located 250 km (155 miles) west of Sydney, March 1, 2013. Pope Benedict XVI...more
Father Garry McKeown lifts a boy to remove a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI from a wall of the St Mary's Catholic Church after a service in the New South Wales town of Mudgee, located 250 km (155 miles) west of Sydney, March 1, 2013. Pope Benedict XVI ended his difficult reign on February 28 pledging unconditional obedience to whoever succeeds him to guide the Roman Catholic Church at one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its 2,000-year history. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner walks away after speaking about the sequester following a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama and congressional leaders at the White House in Washington March 1, 2013. Obama began a meeting with...more
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner walks away after speaking about the sequester following a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama and congressional leaders at the White House in Washington March 1, 2013. Obama began a meeting with congressional leaders on Friday to discuss a series of automatic spending cuts that start to take effect later in the day, talks that were not expected to result in a last-minute deal. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Leigh Davis directs aircraft during night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at sea in the Pacific Ocean in this February 26, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. The carrier is...more
Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Leigh Davis directs aircraft during night flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at sea in the Pacific Ocean in this February 26, 2013 handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. The carrier is underway conducting fleet replacement squadron carrier qualifications. Picture taken February 26, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy A. Hazel/Handout
A man tries to remove a spoof poster supporting Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson from a billboard in Rome, March 1, 2013. With Pope Benedict XV1 now officially in retirement, Catholic cardinals from around the world begin on Friday the complex, cryptic...more
A man tries to remove a spoof poster supporting Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson from a billboard in Rome, March 1, 2013. With Pope Benedict XV1 now officially in retirement, Catholic cardinals from around the world begin on Friday the complex, cryptic and uncertain process of picking the next leader of the world's largest church. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (front L) hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. KCNA reported that a mixed basketball game of visiting U.S....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (front L) hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013. KCNA reported that a mixed basketball game of visiting U.S. basketball players and North Korean players was held at Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium on February 28, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Roland Mouret as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Malian soldiers ride in the back of a military pickup truck in Gao March 1, 2013. According to the Malian Army, Kadji was a stronghold of radical Islamist group the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) before Malian forces took it...more
Malian soldiers ride in the back of a military pickup truck in Gao March 1, 2013. According to the Malian Army, Kadji was a stronghold of radical Islamist group the Movement for Oneness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) before Malian forces took it back on Thursday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Napoli's Camilo Zuniga (L) and Juventus' Sebastian Giovinco fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Napoli's Camilo Zuniga (L) and Juventus' Sebastian Giovinco fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday...more
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 873rd death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Residents of the Beijing First Social Welfare Institution-affiliated nursing home play mahjong, a traditional Chinese game, during their recreational time in the facility in Beijing March 1, 2013. The nursing home is one of the prestigious care...more
Residents of the Beijing First Social Welfare Institution-affiliated nursing home play mahjong, a traditional Chinese game, during their recreational time in the facility in Beijing March 1, 2013. The nursing home is one of the prestigious care centre for the elderly in China and accommodates about 1,000 seniors. China's elderly population will hit 360 million by 2030, from about 200 million in 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the sequester after a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House in Washington March 1, 2013. Obama pressed the U.S. Congress on Friday to avoid a government shutdown when federal spending authority...more
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the sequester after a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House in Washington March 1, 2013. Obama pressed the U.S. Congress on Friday to avoid a government shutdown when federal spending authority runs out on March 27, saying it is the "right thing to do." REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dallas Mavericks guard O.J. Mayo reacts as he loses the ball while being triple-teamed by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11), forward Mirza Teletovic (33) and guard Deron Williams (8) in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in New York,...more
Dallas Mavericks guard O.J. Mayo reacts as he loses the ball while being triple-teamed by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11), forward Mirza Teletovic (33) and guard Deron Williams (8) in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in New York, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River near the Udachny village on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River near the Udachny village on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An Israeli soldier argues with a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron March 1, 2013. The death of a Palestinian prisoner in disputed circumstances in an Israeli jail last week, together with a hunger strike by four...more
An Israeli soldier argues with a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron March 1, 2013. The death of a Palestinian prisoner in disputed circumstances in an Israeli jail last week, together with a hunger strike by four other Palestinian inmates, two of whom ended their protest on Wednesday after an agreement on their release was reached with Israel, have touched off violent protests over the past several weeks in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A pedestrian is reflected on a mirror which is a part of an artwork displayed in a shop window of a department store in Tokyo March 1, 2013. The challenge facing the Bank of Japan to vanquish nearly two decades of deflation, let alone meet a new...more
A pedestrian is reflected on a mirror which is a part of an artwork displayed in a shop window of a department store in Tokyo March 1, 2013. The challenge facing the Bank of Japan to vanquish nearly two decades of deflation, let alone meet a new target of 2 percent inflation, was laid out on Friday by data showing core consumer prices fell in annual terms for a third straight month in January.There was some favourable news for policymakers, as finance ministry data on capital expenditure raised the possibility a 0.1 percent contraction in fourth-quarter economic growth could be revised away when final GDP data is released on March 8. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye's speech on small screens fitted in their seats during a ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul March 1,...more
Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye's speech on small screens fitted in their seats during a ceremony celebrating the 94th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul March 1, 2013. A series of demonstrations for Korean national independence from Japan began on March 1, 1919, in Seoul and soon spread throughout the country. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their men's singles match at the Acapulco International tennis tournament in Acapulco February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their men's singles match at the Acapulco International tennis tournament in Acapulco February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A vendor speaks on a mobile phone at her poultry stall in a local food market in Bangkok February 27, 2013. Picture taken February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A vendor speaks on a mobile phone at her poultry stall in a local food market in Bangkok February 27, 2013. Picture taken February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People stand next to a 24.9 metre (82 feet) diametre pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. According to local media the pit formed on a karst landform last year after the ground surface kept sinking for six days in...more
People stand next to a 24.9 metre (82 feet) diametre pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. According to local media the pit formed on a karst landform last year after the ground surface kept sinking for six days in September. The investigators said the pit may face further sinking after rains due to its geological conditions. Picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in Long Jump Women Qualification event at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Goteborg March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in Long Jump Women Qualification event at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Goteborg March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A member of the Free Syrian Army reacts to the death of a comrade who died during clashes, at Bustan al Qasr cemetery in Aleppo March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army reacts to the death of a comrade who died during clashes, at Bustan al Qasr cemetery in Aleppo March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.