Editor's Choice
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The Great Hall of the People is seen reflected in the window of a bus, as a military delegate gets into the vehicle after a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2013. Deputies of the 12th...more
The Great Hall of the People is seen reflected in the window of a bus, as a military delegate gets into the vehicle after a plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing March 4, 2013. Deputies of the 12th NPC elected the presidium on Monday morning and set forth topics for the legislative session which begins on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Men work at a construction site in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men work at a construction site in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The ash-encrusted hands of a sadhu (Hindu holy man) are seen as he sits beside a fire after applying ashes to his face and body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple...more
The ash-encrusted hands of a sadhu (Hindu holy man) are seen as he sits beside a fire after applying ashes to his face and body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on March 10. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man looks through a gap in the former Berlin Wall, now called East Side Gallery, in Berlin March 4, 2013. Protesters tried to stop demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall on March 1, 2013, decades after jubilant...more
A man looks through a gap in the former Berlin Wall, now called East Side Gallery, in Berlin March 4, 2013. Protesters tried to stop demolition of one of the last remaining stretches of the Berlin Wall on March 1, 2013, decades after jubilant Berliners tore down sections of the hated symbol of the Cold War. Most of the wall was pulled down or chiselled away after it was breached on November 9, 1989, when ecstatic crowds of East and West Germans surged through checkpoints and on to the wall, hacking bits off it and dancing on top of the structure that for so long had symbolised their division. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police troopers stand guard outside a holding cell where al-Qaeda suspects were held during a hearing at the court room of a state security court in Sanaa March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers stand guard outside a holding cell where al-Qaeda suspects were held during a hearing at the court room of a state security court in Sanaa March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers, under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou, occupy a former petrol station in Gao March 4, 2013. France said on Sunday a third French soldier had been killed in fierce fighting with Islamist rebels in northern Mali but...more
Ethnic Tuareg Malian soldiers, under the command of Col. El Hadj Ag Gamou, occupy a former petrol station in Gao March 4, 2013. France said on Sunday a third French soldier had been killed in fierce fighting with Islamist rebels in northern Mali but could not confirm Chad's report that its troops had killed the al Qaeda commander behind January's mass hostage-taking in Algeria. Mali's army, meanwhile, said it had killed 52 Islamist rebels in desert fighting some 70 km (45 miles) east of Gao, northern Mali's largest town, with support from French helicopters and ground troops. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Family members mourn the death of their relatives after a bomb blast in a residential area, a day earlier, in Karachi March 4, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked Shi'ite Muslims as they were leaving a mosque in Pakistan's commercial capital on...more
Family members mourn the death of their relatives after a bomb blast in a residential area, a day earlier, in Karachi March 4, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked Shi'ite Muslims as they were leaving a mosque in Pakistan's commercial capital on Sunday, killing at least 45 people, in another signal Sunni militants are escalating sectarian attacks. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Iberia's stickers are seen in Terminal 4 of Barajas airport during an Iberia strike, the second of three five-day stoppages planned for February and March, in Madrid, March 4, 2013. Workers at Iberia were set to protest at Madrid's Barajas airport at...more
Iberia's stickers are seen in Terminal 4 of Barajas airport during an Iberia strike, the second of three five-day stoppages planned for February and March, in Madrid, March 4, 2013. Workers at Iberia were set to protest at Madrid's Barajas airport at midday on Monday as part of a strike over job and pay cuts at the loss-making airline that will ground nearly 1,300 flights this week. Iberia is part of International Airlines Group, which also includes British Airways and which last week pledged to press ahead with plans to slash 3,800 jobs at the struggling Spanish airline, or 19 percent of the total, despite union opposition. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Afghan children watch burning expired medical items and food on the outskirts of Jalalabad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan children watch burning expired medical items and food on the outskirts of Jalalabad, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
People watch a burnt train as fire fighters try to control the fire at Kamlapur Railway Station in Dhaka March 4, 2013. Three compartments of a train, which runs between Dhaka and Noakhali, stationed at Kamalapur was set on fire on the second day of...more
People watch a burnt train as fire fighters try to control the fire at Kamlapur Railway Station in Dhaka March 4, 2013. Three compartments of a train, which runs between Dhaka and Noakhali, stationed at Kamalapur was set on fire on the second day of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam’s country wide two-day strike. Bangladesh Railways Minister Mazibul Hoque accused Bangladesh Jamaat-Shibir activists for the attack, after visiting the site, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
One of Abdullah Monaser's daughters sits in their home, a cave carved into the rock in a slum of the Akhdam community, near Sanaa March 4, 2013. The Abdullah Monaser family are Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, similar to hereditary castes, and...more
One of Abdullah Monaser's daughters sits in their home, a cave carved into the rock in a slum of the Akhdam community, near Sanaa March 4, 2013. The Abdullah Monaser family are Yemeni Akhdam, or servants, similar to hereditary castes, and distinguished by their African features and the menial jobs they perform. They reside in carved caves and small huts haphazardly built out of wood and cloth, and make do without basic services such as running water, electricity and sewage networks. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the upcoming...more
A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Richie Diehl is offered a beverage as his team heads into the wilderness after the re-start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska March 3, 2013. From Willow, the race runs for almost 1000 miles as it crosses the state. REUTERS/Nathaniel...more
Richie Diehl is offered a beverage as his team heads into the wilderness after the re-start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska March 3, 2013. From Willow, the race runs for almost 1000 miles as it crosses the state. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A cargo ship is seen grounded next to a statue of a man, off the coast of Colon City March 4, 2013. Strong winds and big waves due to a cold front from the north on the Atlantic Ocean side caused at least six cargo ships to be grounded, blowing roofs...more
A cargo ship is seen grounded next to a statue of a man, off the coast of Colon City March 4, 2013. Strong winds and big waves due to a cold front from the north on the Atlantic Ocean side caused at least six cargo ships to be grounded, blowing roofs off homes, flooding in the city and forcing fishermen to return to the mainland, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at a residential house that started leaning after a tunnel collapse in the Russian Black sea resort of Sochi March 4, 2013. The house, unnocupied at the time, began leaning after a tunnel on a nearby road construction project failed on...more
A man looks at a residential house that started leaning after a tunnel collapse in the Russian Black sea resort of Sochi March 4, 2013. The house, unnocupied at the time, began leaning after a tunnel on a nearby road construction project failed on Monday, according to local news reports. REUTERS/Nina Zotina
People play badminton inside Praid Salt Mine, 350 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest March 4, 2013. A part of the mine, located 160 meters deep and 1.3 km from the entrance, is open to tourists and is also used as therapy for respiratory problems such...more
People play badminton inside Praid Salt Mine, 350 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest March 4, 2013. A part of the mine, located 160 meters deep and 1.3 km from the entrance, is open to tourists and is also used as therapy for respiratory problems such as bronchitis or asthma, having a highly ionized air and a higher atmospheric pressure than on the surface. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Cardinals attend a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013 in this photo provided by Osservatore Romano. Preparations for electing Roman Catholicism's new leader begin in earnest on Monday as the College of Cardinals opens daily talks...more
Cardinals attend a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013 in this photo provided by Osservatore Romano. Preparations for electing Roman Catholicism's new leader begin in earnest on Monday as the College of Cardinals opens daily talks to sketch an identikit for the next pope and ponder who among them might fit it. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
The Japan government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda (L) waits to enter the room for a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo March 4, 2013. The size and type of assets the Bank of Japan now buys...more
The Japan government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda (L) waits to enter the room for a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo March 4, 2013. The size and type of assets the Bank of Japan now buys is not enough to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Kuroda said on Monday. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Manchester City's Carlos Tevez (R) goes past Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan (C) to score his goal during their English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Manchester City's Carlos Tevez (R) goes past Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan (C) to score his goal during their English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad riddled with holes is seen on the facade of the police academy in Aleppo, after it was captured by Free Syrian Army fighters, March 4, 2013. On Sunday rebels said they captured a police academy on the...more
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad riddled with holes is seen on the facade of the police academy in Aleppo, after it was captured by Free Syrian Army fighters, March 4, 2013. On Sunday rebels said they captured a police academy on the outskirt of Aleppo, after days of fighting in which rebels killed 150 soldiers, while sustaining heavy casualties. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
A statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, is pulled down as people celebrate in Raqqa March 4, 2013. Syrian opposition fighters captured the northeastern city of Raqqa on Monday and crowds toppled a statue of President Bashar...more
A statue of President Bashar Al-Assad's father, Hafez Al-Assad, is pulled down as people celebrate in Raqqa March 4, 2013. Syrian opposition fighters captured the northeastern city of Raqqa on Monday and crowds toppled a statue of President Bashar al-Assad's father, opposition sources and a resident said. REUTERS/Social media via Reuters TV
Shi'ite Muslims raise their hands as they shout slogans after a funeral prayer for those killed in a bomb attack a day earlier in Karachi March 4, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked Shi'ite Muslims as they were leaving a mosque in Pakistan's...more
Shi'ite Muslims raise their hands as they shout slogans after a funeral prayer for those killed in a bomb attack a day earlier in Karachi March 4, 2013. A suspected suicide bomber attacked Shi'ite Muslims as they were leaving a mosque in Pakistan's commercial capital on Sunday, killing at least 45 people, in another signal Sunni militants are escalating sectarian attacks. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Next Slideshows
Editor’s Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills
North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network
Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.