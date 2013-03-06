Editor’s Choice

Italian artists Antonio Garullo (L) and Mario Ottocento gesture as they pose next to their artistic protest in the form of a life-sized statue named "the unspeakable act", during an exhibition in Rome March 5, 2013. The two artists launched the exhibition in central Rome criticising the Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday, as cardinals gathered in the capital to choose the successor to Pope Benedict, the first in centuries to resign. The artistic protest is a comment on the scandals that have plagued the Church, and is also a call for the institution to modernise, Garullo and Ottocento told Reuters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi