Editor’s Choice

<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. Chavez died on Tuesday, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. Chavez died on Tuesday, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A person stands near bullet holes seen in the windows at the office of newspaper El Diario in Ciudad Juarez March 6, 2013. Ciudad Juarez's main newspaper El Diario and a local tv station were shot at shortly after midnight but no casualties or injured have been reported. Several gunmen riding in a car drove up to the front of the building housing the newspaper and shot repeatedly at the building, according to El Diario. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A person stands near bullet holes seen in the windows at the office of newspaper El Diario in Ciudad Juarez March 6, 2013. Ciudad Juarez's main newspaper El Diario and a local tv station were shot at shortly after midnight but no casualties or injured have been reported. Several gunmen riding in a car drove up to the front of the building housing the newspaper and shot repeatedly at the building, according to El Diario. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

<p>A man takes a walk during lunch break at Deoksu Palace in Seoul March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A man takes a walk during lunch break at Deoksu Palace in Seoul March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A pedestrian crosses the Millennium Bridge towards the financial district the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A pedestrian crosses the Millennium Bridge towards the financial district the City of London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. Members of the media were allowed into the plant on Wednesday ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Workers carry out a radiation screening on a bus for a media tour at Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture March 6, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake. Members of the media were allowed into the plant on Wednesday ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. According to the AU-UN IST, since Burundi first deployed it's troops to Somalia in 2007 as part of the AU mission, their free medical facilities have been a lifeline for thousands of civilians that were caught-up and injured during fighting with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab in and around Mogadishu, and in 2012 alone, they treated over 50,000 patients at the clinic. The OPD clinic is held twice a week, treating hundreds of civilians and would be more regular but for the limited medical supplies; the Burundians share much of their own resources, as well as distributing those donated by external NGO groups and other organisations. The United Nations Security Council are due to renew AMISOM's mandate for another one year as the country gradually stabilises and begins rebuilding after more two decades of conflict and civil war. Sustained operations over the last 18 months by AMSIOM forces in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) have pushed Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu and all but a few of their former urban strongholds and territory across Somalia. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. According to the AU-UN IST, since Burundi first deployed it's troops to Somalia in 2007 as part of the AU mission, their free medical facilities have been a lifeline for thousands of civilians that were caught-up and injured during fighting with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab in and around Mogadishu, and in 2012 alone, they treated over 50,000 patients at the clinic. The OPD clinic is held twice a week, treating hundreds of civilians and would be more regular but for the limited medical supplies; the Burundians share much of their own resources, as well as distributing those donated by external NGO groups and other organisations. The United Nations Security Council are due to renew AMISOM's mandate for another one year as the country gradually stabilises and begins rebuilding after more two decades of conflict and civil war. Sustained operations over the last 18 months by AMSIOM forces in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) have pushed Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu and all but a few of their former urban strongholds and territory across Somalia. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout

<p>A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. 3D printing has already changed the game for manufacturing specialized products such as medical devices but the real revolution will come when designers start to rethink the shapes of objects. Materialise, a pioneer in the process, has a display of a foldable chair printed from one continuous piece of plastic - and made with the hinges already joined together, for example. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. 3D printing has already changed the game for manufacturing specialized products such as medical devices but the real revolution will come when designers start to rethink the shapes of objects. Materialise, a pioneer in the process, has a display of a foldable chair printed from one continuous piece of plastic - and made with the hinges already joined together, for example. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Dressed as a Chinese princess, Gabriella Aponte looks out of a car window after arriving at a theatre for her performance in a school play in Bogota, Colombia, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Dressed as a Chinese princess, Gabriella Aponte looks out of a car window after arriving at a theatre for her performance in a school play in Bogota, Colombia, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A keeper weighs an adult Java Sparrow during the annual bird health check at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A keeper weighs an adult Java Sparrow during the annual bird health check at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo

<p>An Iberia employee puts a rain coat over his head during a protest march near Seville's San Pablo airport during an Iberia strike, the third of three five-day stoppages planned for February and March, March 6, 2013. Thousands of workers facing pay and job cuts at loss-making Spanish airline Iberia on Monday staged a second wave of protests that could ground nearly 1,300 flights this week. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

An Iberia employee puts a rain coat over his head during a protest march near Seville's San Pablo airport during an Iberia strike, the third of three five-day stoppages planned for February and March, March 6, 2013. Thousands of workers facing pay and job cuts at loss-making Spanish airline Iberia on Monday staged a second wave of protests that could ground nearly 1,300 flights this week. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris fashion week March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris fashion week March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A woman walks by the beach of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A woman walks by the beach of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Matmar Yasmine (L), a 25-year-old bodyguard from a police unit, fires her weapon during a training session at a police barracks in Algiers, March 6, 2013. Yasmine is one of 15 female bodyguards in an occupation predominantly filled by male counterparts. International Women's Day falls on March 8. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Matmar Yasmine (L), a 25-year-old bodyguard from a police unit, fires her weapon during a training session at a police barracks in Algiers, March 6, 2013. Yasmine is one of 15 female bodyguards in an occupation predominantly filled by male counterparts. International Women's Day falls on March 8. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

<p>A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. Jailed members of the country's two most powerful gangs MS-13 and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), members of civic organizations and Bishop Fabio Colindres celebrated mass to mark the first anniversary since the two gangs signed a truce in March 2012 in an effort to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A jailed gang member poses for a photograph at the maximum security jail of Izalco in Sonsonate March 5, 2013. Jailed members of the country's two most powerful gangs MS-13 and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), members of civic organizations and Bishop Fabio Colindres celebrated mass to mark the first anniversary since the two gangs signed a truce in March 2012 in an effort to reduce violent crimes in the country. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>A woman cries during a mass officiated for late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at a church in San Salvador March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A woman cries during a mass officiated for late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez at a church in San Salvador March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A paramilitary police officer (3rd L) and a police officer (2nd R) ask a petitioner to stand up as he lies on the ground after being stopped from petitioning, outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the ongoing annual session of China's parliament, also known as the National People's Congress (NPC), at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wong Campion

<p>Villagers walk in between destroyed cars in Shangpu village in China's southern Guangdong province March 5, 2013. Over 20 cars belonging to what the villagers call "triads" or local gangsters were destroyed during a clash in late February in which the villagers successfully chased off the intruders. REUTERS/James Pomfret</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Villagers walk in between destroyed cars in Shangpu village in China's southern Guangdong province March 5, 2013. Over 20 cars belonging to what the villagers call "triads" or local gangsters were destroyed during a clash in late February in which the villagers successfully chased off the intruders. REUTERS/James Pomfret

<p>Malaysian soldiers move into Kampung Tanduo, where troops stormed the camp of an armed Filipino group, in Lahad Datu, Sabah state, in this handout photo taken March 5, 2013. Malaysian security forces found 13 bodies of suspected Philippine militants as they expanded their hunt for the elusive armed group on the island of Borneo on Wednesday, a day after an assault with fighter jets, mortars and hundreds of troops. REUTERS/Malaysia's Ministry of Defence/Handout</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Malaysian soldiers move into Kampung Tanduo, where troops stormed the camp of an armed Filipino group, in Lahad Datu, Sabah state, in this handout photo taken March 5, 2013. Malaysian security forces found 13 bodies of suspected Philippine militants as they expanded their hunt for the elusive armed group on the island of Borneo on Wednesday, a day after an assault with fighter jets, mortars and hundreds of troops. REUTERS/Malaysia's Ministry of Defence/Handout

<p>A Somali woman sits on a bed where her son has been admitted to a tented-hospital ward at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the headquarters of the Burundi Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A Somali woman sits on a bed where her son has been admitted to a tented-hospital ward at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the headquarters of the Burundi Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout

<p>Clothes are hung out to dry on a street in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai March 6, 2013. China's planned urbanization drive will be main engine of growth for domestic economic activity in the years ahead, giving the government scope to boost domestic demand and infrastructure investment, a senior planning official said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Clothes are hung out to dry on a street in an area where old residential buildings are being demolished to make room for new skyscrapers in Shanghai March 6, 2013. China's planned urbanization drive will be main engine of growth for domestic economic activity in the years ahead, giving the government scope to boost domestic demand and infrastructure investment, a senior planning official said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Lilia Poustovit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Lilia Poustovit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Wang Baiqiang and his family walk along a dirt road on the way to the station in his hometown of Dong'an, Henan Province, ahead of a trip to work in a shoes factory at coastal industrial area of Jiangsu Province February 17, 2013. China's new leaders are planning a system of national residence permits to replace the household registration or 'hukou' regime, a government source said, a vital reform that will boost its urbanisation campaign and drive consumption-led growth.The hukou system, which dates to 1958, has split China's 1.3 billion people along urban-rural lines, preventing many of the roughly 800 million Chinese who are registered as rural residents from settling in cities and enjoying basic urban welfare and services. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, March 07, 2013

Wang Baiqiang and his family walk along a dirt road on the way to the station in his hometown of Dong'an, Henan Province, ahead of a trip to work in a shoes factory at coastal industrial area of Jiangsu Province February 17, 2013. China's new leaders are planning a system of national residence permits to replace the household registration or 'hukou' regime, a government source said, a vital reform that will boost its urbanisation campaign and drive consumption-led growth.The hukou system, which dates to 1958, has split China's 1.3 billion people along urban-rural lines, preventing many of the roughly 800 million Chinese who are registered as rural residents from settling in cities and enjoying basic urban welfare and services. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

