Editor's Choice

An Afghan woman looks out from a helicopter window at the International Airport in Kabul March 7, 2013. Afghan women take a tour around Kabul to mark International Women's Day. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Student protesters take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police water cannon during a clash at a rally demanding that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protestors scuffle with French CRS riot police in front of tyre maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters during a demonstration against job cuts in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris March 7, 2013. U.S. tyremaker Goodyear confirmed in January the project to close a French plant near the northern city of Amiens, which, if undertaken, would lead to the layoff of 1,173 jobs. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. Israel voiced confidence on Thursday that the United Nations could secure the release of U.N. peacekeepers seized by Syrian rebels near the Golan Heights, signalling it would not intervene in the crisis. Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Electricians check the electricity pylon situated amid farmland in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 7, 2013. China published its economic blueprint for the year on Tuesday, targeting 7.5 percent growth in its gross domestic product that would keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel. REUTERS/China Daily
A man throws a burning effigy depicting outgoing Czech President Vaclav Klaus from the medieval Charles Bridge during a celebration rally for the end of Klaus' presidency in Prague March 7, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Shammi Akter, a lawmaker of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and a member of police fall from a police van, which was transporting Akter and other activists following their arrest, as comrades run to rescue her during a country wide strike in Dhaka March 7, 2013. Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its alliance called the daylong strike in protest against what it said were violence and killings by the police in their protest rally over war tribunals on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian walks past a mural at the beginning of a winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pavel Dmitrichenko looks out from the defendant's holding cell during a court hearing in Moscow March 7, 2013. Dmitrichenko, a Bolshoi Ballet dancer accused of organizing an attack that nearly blinded the Russian theatre's artistic director, said in court on Thursday that he did not intend for the victim to be splashed with acid. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Costa Rica's Violeta Mitinan performs in the women's synchronized swimming solo free routine final at the Central American Games in San Jose March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Models wait backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England's Stuart Broad (L) dives as he drops a catch from New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford (top) as batsman Peter Fulton (R) and umpire Paul Reiffel look on during the second day of the first test at the University Oval in Dunedin March 7, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman and a girl from the Tarahumara ethnic group walk along a sidewalk in Ciudad Juarez March 7, 2013. The Tarahumara were driven to the mountains from their nomadic plains by the Spanish 500 years ago and in the more recent years they have been increasingly forced deeper into the mountains by the lumber, mining and tourist industries that have been creeping onto their land. They are also a symbol of strength and endurance in Mexico and are known to walk and run incredible distances in a day. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Sakiba Covic (L) and Semsa Hadzo (R) wait for the elevator in a coal mine in Breza, March 5, 2013. Covic and Hadzo are the only female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their job requires them to take daily measurements of air, gas and to supervise the general safety of the mine, according to local media. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An employee places a discarded monitor before disassembling it at the Coopermiti warehouse of electronic waste in Sao Paulo March 6, 2013. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Brazil generates the greatest amount of electronic waste (e-waste) per capita among emerging countries. Coopermiti is an e-waste cooperative formed in 2010 that sorts through technological trash and develops solutions for breaking it down for the purposes of recycling. At the same time, Coopermiti offers opportunities for employment and environmental education for the community. About four tonnes of circuit boards, found amongst the e-waste, are sent to Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. in Japan each month, from which rare metals may be recovered. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Israeli reserve soldiers take position during a drill at a military zone near Kibbutz Revivim in southern Israel March 7, 2013. Wary of a spillover from the conflict in Syria, Israel is preparing to take on the Hezbollah militia that it suspects is getting advanced weapons from a distracted Damascus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Girls walk to school in Gao, Mali March 7 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model loses her balance as she presents a creation by Chiquita Searle at the Fashion Palette event in Sydney March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Workers, known as partners at the John Lewis Partnership, celebrate after the announcement of their annual profit related bonus, at their flagship Oxford Street store in central London March 7, 2013. British retailer, the John Lewis Partnership, said on Thursday it would pay its staff a bonus of 17 percent of salary after it outperformed rivals with a 16 percent rise in annual profit. "We expect our sales growth to continue this year, albeit less strongly than in 2012-13, and we are planning a significant step up in total investment, with a particular focus on our supply chain, technology and systems," Chairman Charlie Mayfield said. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (L) has his shot deflected by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period of their NHL game in Tampa, Florida March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
French soldiers wait for France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao March 7, 2013. Le Drian paid a surprise visit on Thursday to French forces battling Islamist rebels in rugged northern Mali, saying their military mission would not end until security was restored in the West African country. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Security personnel sit as they guard against a curtain inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
