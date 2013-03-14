Editor's Choice

Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott