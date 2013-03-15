Editor's Choice

An activist affiliated to the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist covers her face with a shawl during the protest against an agreement to allow Chief Justice Khil Raj Regmi of the Supreme Court to head the new administration to oversee the election, in Kathmandu March 14, 2013. Nepal's chief justice took over as the head of an interim unity government on Thursday, the country's main political parties said, a move aimed at ending a political deadlock in a nation still recovering from a decade of civil war. Newly-appointed Prime Minister Regmi replaced Maoist Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai under an agreement signed by the four major political parties and will head the new administration until a national election is held in either May or June. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar