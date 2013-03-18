Editor's Choice

Two protesters hug after hearing the verdict in the trial of Trent Mays and Ma'lik Richmond outside the juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio, March 17, 2013. Two high school football players from Ohio were found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at a party last summer while she was in a drunken stupor in a case that gained national exposure through social media. Mays, 17, and Richmond, 16, two members of Steubenville's "Big Red" football team, were found delinquent in the sexual assault of the girl in the early morning of Aug. 12 when witnesses said she was too drunk to move or speak. REUTERS/Jason Cohn