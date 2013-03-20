Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Campaigners dressed as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leave Westminster Underground Station as they protest in central London March 19, 2013. They were protesting on behalf of 'Enough Food for Everyone IF', a campaign to end global hunger. Osborne is due to deliver his budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Campaigners dressed as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leave Westminster Underground Station as they protest in central London March 19, 2013. They were protesting on behalf of 'Enough Food for Everyone IF', a campaign to end global hunger. Osborne is due to deliver his budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Campaigners dressed as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne leave Westminster Underground Station as they protest in central London March 19, 2013. They were protesting on behalf of 'Enough Food for Everyone IF', a campaign to end global hunger. Osborne is due to deliver his budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencing before Geauga County Judge David Fuhry in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2013. Lane was sentenced to life without parole for killing three students in a shooting rampage at a high school in a small town east of Cleveland. REUTERS/Duncan Scott/The News-Herald/Pool</p>

T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencing before Geauga County Judge David Fuhry in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2013. Lane was sentenced to life without parole for killing three students in a shooting rampage at a high school in a small town east of Cleveland. REUTERS/Duncan Scott/The News-Herald/Pool

T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencing before Geauga County Judge David Fuhry in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2013. Lane was sentenced to life without parole for killing three students in a shooting rampage at a high school in a small town east of Cleveland. REUTERS/Duncan Scott/The News-Herald/Pool

<p>An Afghan woman walks inside a police compound as former Afghan Taliban members hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration programme in Herat province March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohmmad Shoib</p>

An Afghan woman walks inside a police compound as former Afghan Taliban members hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration programme in Herat province March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohmmad Shoib

An Afghan woman walks inside a police compound as former Afghan Taliban members hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration programme in Herat province March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohmmad Shoib

<p>Hamas riot policewomen take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Hamas riot policewomen take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Hamas riot policewomen take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A man crosses the street in the snow in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man crosses the street in the snow in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man crosses the street in the snow in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC (ESS) in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. ESS is launching March 20, 2013 as the exclusive U.S. distributor for Colombian made Miguel Caballero personal ballistic protection products. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC (ESS) in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. ESS is launching March 20, 2013 as the exclusive U.S. distributor for Colombian made Miguel Caballero personal ballistic protection products. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Children demonstrate how they might take shelter in a school under a bullet proof blanket sold by Elite Sterling Security LLC (ESS) in Aurora, Colorado March 19, 2013. ESS is launching March 20, 2013 as the exclusive U.S. distributor for Colombian made Miguel Caballero personal ballistic protection products. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Pope Francis emerges from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis emerges from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis emerges from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Relatives mourn near the body of an assistant village chief who was killed in the troubled Pattani province March 19, 2013. The man was shot dead while travelling on his motorcycle in Yarang district of Pattani province today, police said. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom</p>

Relatives mourn near the body of an assistant village chief who was killed in the troubled Pattani province March 19, 2013. The man was shot dead while travelling on his motorcycle in Yarang district of Pattani province today, police said. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Relatives mourn near the body of an assistant village chief who was killed in the troubled Pattani province March 19, 2013. The man was shot dead while travelling on his motorcycle in Yarang district of Pattani province today, police said. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama sits aboard Marine One as he departs for travel to Israel, from the White House in Washington March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama sits aboard Marine One as he departs for travel to Israel, from the White House in Washington March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama sits aboard Marine One as he departs for travel to Israel, from the White House in Washington March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. MTS, Russia's top mobile phone company, expects to pay more than $1 billion in dividends on its 2012 results after reporting a 39 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. MTS, Russia's top mobile phone company, expects to pay more than $1 billion in dividends on its 2012 results after reporting a 39 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Russian cadet uses a mobile phone to photograph other cadets in an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. MTS, Russia's top mobile phone company, expects to pay more than $1 billion in dividends on its 2012 results after reporting a 39 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen stands on the court during player introductions before their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen stands on the court during player introductions before their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Miami Heat forward Chris Andersen stands on the court during player introductions before their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Ukrainian deputies scuffle during a session in the national Parliament in Kiev March 19, 2013. The Parliament was scheduled to debate the date of a mayoral election in Kiev, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ukrainian deputies scuffle during a session in the national Parliament in Kiev March 19, 2013. The Parliament was scheduled to debate the date of a mayoral election in Kiev, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukrainian deputies scuffle during a session in the national Parliament in Kiev March 19, 2013. The Parliament was scheduled to debate the date of a mayoral election in Kiev, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man takes a walk in Madrid's financial district known as "Cuatro Torres" or Four Towers March 19, 2013. Spain will make it harder for people to take early retirement, in order to increase contributions to the social security system and make it more sustainable, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said at a news conference on Friday. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A man takes a walk in Madrid's financial district known as "Cuatro Torres" or Four Towers March 19, 2013. Spain will make it harder for people to take early retirement, in order to increase contributions to the social security system and make it more sustainable, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said at a news conference on Friday. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man takes a walk in Madrid's financial district known as "Cuatro Torres" or Four Towers March 19, 2013. Spain will make it harder for people to take early retirement, in order to increase contributions to the social security system and make it more sustainable, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said at a news conference on Friday. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A police officer walks past transparent plastic cups used as evidence markers, and a covered-up dead body at a crime scene in Cuernavaca March 18, 2013. Two men were shot dead and another injured by gunmen when they were leaving a store, according to local media. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana</p>

A police officer walks past transparent plastic cups used as evidence markers, and a covered-up dead body at a crime scene in Cuernavaca March 18, 2013. Two men were shot dead and another injured by gunmen when they were leaving a store, according to local media. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

A police officer walks past transparent plastic cups used as evidence markers, and a covered-up dead body at a crime scene in Cuernavaca March 18, 2013. Two men were shot dead and another injured by gunmen when they were leaving a store, according to local media. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half of their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half of their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Miami Heat forward LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half of their NBA game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Dallas Stars' Loui Eriksson is checked into the Calgary Flames' bench during the first period of their NHL game in Dallas, Texas March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Dallas Stars' Loui Eriksson is checked into the Calgary Flames' bench during the first period of their NHL game in Dallas, Texas March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Dallas Stars' Loui Eriksson is checked into the Calgary Flames' bench during the first period of their NHL game in Dallas, Texas March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

<p>Mock envelopes referring to the Popular Party are left hanging from a lamp post during a protest against Madrid's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games outside the hotel where members of the IOC Evaluation Commission for 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are gathered, in Madrid March 19, 2013. The Commission is in Madrid to evaluate the Spanish capital city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Mock envelopes referring to the Popular Party are left hanging from a lamp post during a protest against Madrid's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games outside the hotel where members of the IOC Evaluation Commission for 2020 Olympic and Paralympic...more

Mock envelopes referring to the Popular Party are left hanging from a lamp post during a protest against Madrid's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games outside the hotel where members of the IOC Evaluation Commission for 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are gathered, in Madrid March 19, 2013. The Commission is in Madrid to evaluate the Spanish capital city's bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 19, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez loses the grip on his bat as he swings at a pitch against Puerto Rico in the first inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez loses the grip on his bat as he swings at a pitch against Puerto Rico in the first inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Dominican Republic's Hanley Ramirez loses the grip on his bat as he swings at a pitch against Puerto Rico in the first inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

<p>Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa bows after his last news conference as head of the central bank, in Tokyo March 19, 2013. Shirakawa said on Tuesday central banks must respect communication with markets but in the end have to make monetary policy decisions that are most desirable for long term economic growth. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa bows after his last news conference as head of the central bank, in Tokyo March 19, 2013. Shirakawa said on Tuesday central banks must respect communication with markets but in the end have to make monetary policy decisions that are most desirable for long term economic growth. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa bows after his last news conference as head of the central bank, in Tokyo March 19, 2013. Shirakawa said on Tuesday central banks must respect communication with markets but in the end have to make monetary policy decisions that are most desirable for long term economic growth. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

