Editor's Choice

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk during an official welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. Making his first official visit to Israel, Obama pledged on Wednesday unwavering commitment to the security of the Jewish State where concern over a nuclear-armed Iran has clouded bilateral relations. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An indigenous woman of the Ixchil region listens with headphones during a testimony against the former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt in the Supreme Court of Justice in the second day of the session trial in Guatemala City, March 20, 2013. Survivors of Guatemala's bloody civil war relived the massacre of relatives as they took the stand on Wednesday to testify against former dictator Montt, who is accused of allowing genocide during the 36-year conflict. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position inside a room as he points his weapon through a hole in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
James Madison head coach Matt Brady directs his team against LIU Brooklyn during the second half of their first round NCAA tournament basketball game in Dayton, Ohio March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Charlotte Bobcats point guard Kemba Walker (15) attempts to save the ball against Toronto Raptors shooting guard Alan Anderson (6) as Bobcats head coach Mike Dunlap (R) gestures during the first half of their NBA game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his jacket wiped down by his wife Sara before the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Boys walk down an alley at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A native indian paints his face at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. A native Indian community of around 30 individuals who have been living in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006, were summoned to leave the museum in 72 hours by court officials since last Friday, local media reported. The group is fighting against the destruction of the museum, which is next to the Maracana Stadium. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Firefighters try to control a fire at a site for stocking wood on the outskirt of Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 19, 2013. According to local media, an area of 1,500 square meters was affected. No injuries was reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukraine's Tetyana Lavrenchuk (blue) celebrate after winning a bronze medal during the Female Wrestling 59kg bronze medal match against Hungary's Gabriella Sleisz at the Senior Wrestling European Championship in Tbilisi, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, walks away from number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men are seen in the Plaza de Espana (Spain square) of the Andalusian capital of Seville March 20, 2013. Spain will make it harder for people to take early retirement, in order to increase contributions to the social security system and make it more sustainable, Labour Minister Fatima Banez said at a news conference on Friday. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
People walk past thousand of dead shrimps washed up on the "Caleta Rojas" at Coronel town, some 540 km (335 miles) southwest of Santiago March 19, 2013. The shrimps had died due to pollution after water used to cool two thermoelectric plants located next to the beach was discharged into the sea, according to the town's residents. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Former England soccer team captain David Beckham controls the ball as he plays with middle school students in Beijing March 20, 2013. Beckham arrived in the Chinese capital city on Wednesday to begin his role as China's first global soccer ambassador, according to local reports. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past posters calling for U.S. President Barack Obama to free Jonathan Pollard from a U.S. prison, in Jerusalem March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tourists take a ride in a convertible car next to a building undergoing renovation on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real estate market that has become an exercise in bare-knuckled capitalism. Havana was once considered an architectural jewel with an eclectic mix of colonial homes and modern Art Deco construction, but much of the city outside the touristy Old Havana district is in a dilapidated state after decades of neglect and corrosion from humidity and salty sea air. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
First lady Michelle Obama and first dog Bo visits military families before Easter at Fisher House in Bethesda, Maryland March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Dominican Republic third baseman Miguel Tejada (L) makes a catch in foul territory in front of teammate Moises Sierra on a ball hit by Puerto Rico's Jesus Feliciano in the seventh inning during their World Baseball Classic final in San Francisco, California March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
St. Louis Blues Chris Stewart (R) and Vancouver Canucks Zack Kassian fight during the first period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Policemen (L and 2nd L) stand on a car on a flooded street following heavy rains in Sanaa March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
France's President Francois Hollande (C) poses with Francophone women from the Global Forum following a meeting on March 20, 2013, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Global Forum for Francophone women gathered 400 women from 77 countries. REUTERS/Pierre Verdy/Pool
Members and supporters of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) demonstrate outside a hotel where they believe that members of Spain's Parliament are living in during their stay in Madrid March 20, 2013. Spain will make it harder for banks to evict homeowners after Europe's highest court ruled that the country's mortgage laws were too harsh for borrowers struggling to pay. The signs read: "Yes, you can" and "But you don't want to". REUTERS/Susana Vera
