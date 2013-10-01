A man stands on a pile of rubble in front of a damaged building after it was hit by a bomb blast, which happened on Sunday, in Peshawar September 30, 2013. The death toll from a car bomb explosion in an ancient market in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar rose to at least 42 on Monday, after the third attack in the area in a week. The blast ripped through the busy centuries-old market known as Quiswakhani, or the storytellers' bazaar, in Peshawar's old city on Sunday, exactly a week after more than 80 Christians were killed in a twin suicide bomb attack on a nearby church. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz