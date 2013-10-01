Editor's choice
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to...more
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to disembark from their stranded vessel, Italian authorities said on Monday. Officials said the boat was carrying around 250 people but there was no immediate word on where they came from. REUTERS/Gianni Mania
The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. India is a leading centre for surrogate motherhood, partly due...more
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. India is a leading centre for surrogate motherhood, partly due to Hinduism's acceptance of the concept. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ethnic Pa-O boy dives into the stream while his mother bathes a baby near Inle lake in Shan state, one of the main tourist attractions in Myanmar September 26, 2013. The number of international visitor arrivals to Myanmar in the first eight months...more
An ethnic Pa-O boy dives into the stream while his mother bathes a baby near Inle lake in Shan state, one of the main tourist attractions in Myanmar September 26, 2013. The number of international visitor arrivals to Myanmar in the first eight months of 2013 has reached over 1 million, an increase of 58 percent compared to the same period of 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Palestinian passenger, hoping to cross into Egypt, reacts as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip September 30, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days on Saturday...more
A Palestinian passenger, hoping to cross into Egypt, reacts as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip September 30, 2013. Egypt partially reopened its border crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days on Saturday for the humanitarian needs of patients seeking treatment, and students studying outside of Gaza, a Palestinian official said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel looks out the window of a helicopter en route to Seoul after a tour of the Demilitarized Zone, the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel looks out the window of a helicopter en route to Seoul after a tour of the Demilitarized Zone, the military border separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
A U.S. National Park Ranger is reflected on a wall while assisting visitors with name rubbing at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. National Park Ranger is reflected on a wall while assisting visitors with name rubbing at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman reacts at the site of a suicide bomb attack on Shi'ite mosque in Mussayab, south of the capital Baghdad, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman reacts at the site of a suicide bomb attack on Shi'ite mosque in Mussayab, south of the capital Baghdad, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Orthodox monk Father Ioakim, 74, looks at a street graffiti, which displays Siberian characters of the 19th century including an Russian Orthodox monk, in Divnogorsk town outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 30, 2013. The monk...more
Orthodox monk Father Ioakim, 74, looks at a street graffiti, which displays Siberian characters of the 19th century including an Russian Orthodox monk, in Divnogorsk town outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 30, 2013. The monk from a local parish came to the place to look at the artwork created by an unknown author and telling a story about an Orthodox priory which was replaced by the town for builders of Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric station in the middle of the 20th century and now called Divnogorsk town. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Girls read books containing short verses from the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Islamabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Girls read books containing short verses from the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, on the outskirts of Islamabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
The skyline of the central business district is reflected on a glass panel as shoppers take the escalator at a mall in Singapore September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The skyline of the central business district is reflected on a glass panel as shoppers take the escalator at a mall in Singapore September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a shot to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns a shot to Gael Monfils of France during their men's singles match at the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib (31) and safety Steve Gregory (28) celebrate after breaking up a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons in the closing seconds of the second half during their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia September 29,...more
New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib (31) and safety Steve Gregory (28) celebrate after breaking up a touchdown by the Atlanta Falcons in the closing seconds of the second half during their NFL football game in Atlanta, Georgia September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A policeman (R) from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team stands next to a target as his teammate practises shooting with an assault rifle during an anti-terrorism drill in Foshan, Guangdong province September 29, 2013. Picture taken September...more
A policeman (R) from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team stands next to a target as his teammate practises shooting with an assault rifle during an anti-terrorism drill in Foshan, Guangdong province September 29, 2013. Picture taken September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl plays in a flooded street at Srimahaphot district in Prachin Buri September 29, 2013. More than 2 million people have been affected by flooding in Thailand, officials said on Monday, while authorities warned that more heavy rains could...more
A girl plays in a flooded street at Srimahaphot district in Prachin Buri September 29, 2013. More than 2 million people have been affected by flooding in Thailand, officials said on Monday, while authorities warned that more heavy rains could inundate the country's northeast but offered assurances that there would be no repeat of 2011 when floodwaters reached central industrial areas and near Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Tourists take pictures as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typoon Wutip in Sanya, Hainan province, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists take pictures as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typoon Wutip in Sanya, Hainan province, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker stands on a scaffold at a theatre where the musical "The Lion King" is being shown in Madrid September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A worker stands on a scaffold at a theatre where the musical "The Lion King" is being shown in Madrid September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May delivers her keynote address on the second day of the Conservative party annual conference in Manchester, northern England September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May delivers her keynote address on the second day of the Conservative party annual conference in Manchester, northern England September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
German sailing ship "Alexander Von Humboldt II" (L) sails close to Russian sailing ship "Mir" (R) during a parade for the Mediterranean Tall Ships regatta in Toulon September 30, 2013. Some 37 tall ships have gathered for the competition which ended...more
German sailing ship "Alexander Von Humboldt II" (L) sails close to Russian sailing ship "Mir" (R) during a parade for the Mediterranean Tall Ships regatta in Toulon September 30, 2013. Some 37 tall ships have gathered for the competition which ended in a parade in the bay of Toulon. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Vistitors check out the sights around the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of...more
Vistitors check out the sights around the Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina September 24, 2013. Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the centuries-old live oak tree on an island near historic Charleston. A group aiming to preserve the majestic tree for decades to come is racing against a fall deadline to raise the $1.2 million needed to protect surrounding land from development that environmentalists say would harm the oak's health. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L-R), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in...more
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L-R), Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands on a pile of rubble in front of a damaged building after it was hit by a bomb blast, which happened on Sunday, in Peshawar September 30, 2013. The death toll from a car bomb explosion in an ancient market in Pakistan's northwestern city...more
A man stands on a pile of rubble in front of a damaged building after it was hit by a bomb blast, which happened on Sunday, in Peshawar September 30, 2013. The death toll from a car bomb explosion in an ancient market in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar rose to at least 42 on Monday, after the third attack in the area in a week. The blast ripped through the busy centuries-old market known as Quiswakhani, or the storytellers' bazaar, in Peshawar's old city on Sunday, exactly a week after more than 80 Christians were killed in a twin suicide bomb attack on a nearby church. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall as he holds his weapon in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall as he holds his weapon in the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Aleppo, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures form the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting outside UK parliament
Two people have been shot outside UK parliament and at least a dozen people are injured on Westminster Bridge after an attack in London.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.