Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib, a Bilin resident, has been collecting the canisters left over from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians protesters during weekly protests in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman