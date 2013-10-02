Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 2, 2013 | 2:00pm BST

Editor's choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
1 / 24
<p>A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter moves past debris lining the sides of a house featuring multiple rooms near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves past debris lining the sides of a house featuring multiple rooms near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves past debris lining the sides of a house featuring multiple rooms near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
3 / 24
<p>U.S. team member Matt Kuchar watches teammate Tiger Woods chip onto the second green during the first practice round for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

U.S. team member Matt Kuchar watches teammate Tiger Woods chip onto the second green during the first practice round for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. team member Matt Kuchar watches teammate Tiger Woods chip onto the second green during the first practice round for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
4 / 24
<p>An Indigenous Indian woman climbs the stairs of the Pantheon of Liberty and Democracy Tancredo Neves with a child during a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

An Indigenous Indian woman climbs the stairs of the Pantheon of Liberty and Democracy Tancredo Neves with a child during a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

An Indigenous Indian woman climbs the stairs of the Pantheon of Liberty and Democracy Tancredo Neves with a child during a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi laughs as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid makes a joke about Republican opposition to federal health plans at a rally to celebrate the start of the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi laughs as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid makes a joke about Republican opposition to federal health plans at a rally to celebrate the start of the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) at the...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi laughs as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid makes a joke about Republican opposition to federal health plans at a rally to celebrate the start of the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 24
<p>Napoli's Gokhan Inler (R) challenges Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Napoli's Gokhan Inler (R) challenges Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Napoli's Gokhan Inler (R) challenges Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 24
<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also seen on a television monitor, addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also seen on a television monitor, addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also seen on a television monitor, addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 24
<p>Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib, a Bilin resident, has been collecting the canisters left over from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians protesters during weekly protests in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib,...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib, a Bilin resident, has been collecting the canisters left over from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians protesters during weekly protests in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman swings a hammock with a baby in her flooded shop in Kandal province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

A woman swings a hammock with a baby in her flooded shop in Kandal province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman swings a hammock with a baby in her flooded shop in Kandal province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
10 / 24
<p>A customer service agent at Covered California's Concord call center waves a flag for technical assistance during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A customer service agent at Covered California's Concord call center waves a flag for technical assistance during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A customer service agent at Covered California's Concord call center waves a flag for technical assistance during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 24
<p>A woman breaks down during a special inter-religious prayer service for the people killed and injured in the recent at Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A woman breaks down during a special inter-religious prayer service for the people killed and injured in the recent at Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman breaks down during a special inter-religious prayer service for the people killed and injured in the recent at Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
12 / 24
<p>A striking teacher leans on a fence in front of the main access to the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A striking teacher leans on a fence in front of the main access to the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A striking teacher leans on a fence in front of the main access to the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
13 / 24
<p>A demonstrator kicks an entrance of the Municipal Chamber during a teacher's strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A demonstrator kicks an entrance of the Municipal Chamber during a teacher's strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A demonstrator kicks an entrance of the Municipal Chamber during a teacher's strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
14 / 24
<p>Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 24
<p>Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 24
<p>A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
17 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul October 1,...more

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Close
18 / 24
<p>South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
20 / 24
<p>Elderly people dance on a street during the International Day of Older Persons in Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Elderly people dance on a street during the International Day of Older Persons in Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Elderly people dance on a street during the International Day of Older Persons in Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 24
<p>Pigeons gather around a woman preparing to feed them in a small park in Vancouver, British Columbia October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Pigeons gather around a woman preparing to feed them in a small park in Vancouver, British Columbia October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Pigeons gather around a woman preparing to feed them in a small park in Vancouver, British Columbia October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
22 / 24
<p>Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Heweshil Abu Heweshil who was killed by Israeli soldiers, during his funeral in southern Gaza City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Heweshil Abu Heweshil who was killed by Israeli soldiers, during his funeral in southern Gaza City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Heweshil Abu Heweshil who was killed by Israeli soldiers, during his funeral in southern Gaza City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 24
<p>A submarine and a car are featured as part of an installation for an advertising campaign in downtown Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A submarine and a car are featured as part of an installation for an advertising campaign in downtown Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A submarine and a car are featured as part of an installation for an advertising campaign in downtown Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Oct 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures form the last 24 hours.

29 Sep 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

28 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures