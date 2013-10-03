Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he walks down the stairs of the damaged former Immigration and Passport building in Aleppo, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he walks down the stairs of the damaged former Immigration and Passport building in Aleppo, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2,...more
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A runner climbs over a road gate leading to Fort Point National Historic Site, which has been closed due to the federal government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A runner climbs over a road gate leading to Fort Point National Historic Site, which has been closed due to the federal government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sculpture made by Chilean artist Norton Maza is displayed in an exhibition called "The Landscape and its Kingdoms" at the Contemporary Art Museum in Santiago, Chile, October 2, 2013. The exhibition strives to portray Jesus Christ besieged by...more
A sculpture made by Chilean artist Norton Maza is displayed in an exhibition called "The Landscape and its Kingdoms" at the Contemporary Art Museum in Santiago, Chile, October 2, 2013. The exhibition strives to portray Jesus Christ besieged by missile air strikes, challenging norms of established power. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Muslim girl watches from the doorway of her home as soldiers walk by in Thapyuchai village, outside of Thandwe in the Rakhine state, October 2, 2013. Security forces raced to contain deadly violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Tuesday, police...more
A Muslim girl watches from the doorway of her home as soldiers walk by in Thapyuchai village, outside of Thandwe in the Rakhine state, October 2, 2013. Security forces raced to contain deadly violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state on Tuesday, police said, after mobs torched Muslim homes and Buddhist villagers were attacked in a region plagued by intractable sectarian tensions. According to the police, at least five Muslims have died in the violence. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Abu Ali, an 84-year-old whom activists say is the oldest Free Syrian Army fighter in Deir al-Zor, carries his weapon as he runs to avoid snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 2, 2013. Abu Ali is a member of the "Al-Ikhlas"...more
Abu Ali, an 84-year-old whom activists say is the oldest Free Syrian Army fighter in Deir al-Zor, carries his weapon as he runs to avoid snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 2, 2013. Abu Ali is a member of the "Al-Ikhlas" brigade operating under the Free Syrian Army and he leads one of the brigade's group, activists said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nadal change his shirt after he defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fans watch Spain's Rafael Nadal change his shirt after he defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in their match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 2, 2013. Locals in certain parts of China believe that the bride's feet should not touch the ground, so family members of the bride...more
A groom carries his bride out of a car as part of a tradition on their wedding day in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 2, 2013. Locals in certain parts of China believe that the bride's feet should not touch the ground, so family members of the bride and groom take turns to carry the bride from the moment she leaves her bed, until she arrives at the groom's home. REUTERS/Stringer
Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi talks with senators at the Senate after Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi talks with senators at the Senate after Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta's asking for a possible call for a confidence vote immediately in Rome, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party leader Nikolaos Michaloliakos is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers into a court house in Athens, October 2, 2013. Three other senior lawmakers from Greece's far-right Golden Dawn were freed on Wednesday...more
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party leader Nikolaos Michaloliakos is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers into a court house in Athens, October 2, 2013. Three other senior lawmakers from Greece's far-right Golden Dawn were freed on Wednesday pending trial on criminal charges, an unexpected setback to the government's efforts to clamp down on a party it has labelled a neo-Nazi criminal gang. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/ICON
Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police as they attempt to get into the mayoral office during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015, in Kiev, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin more
Activists of Ukrainian opposition parties clash with riot police as they attempt to get into the mayoral office during a rally against the Kiev mayoral election, which was earlier postponed until 2015, in Kiev, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin
An Israeli soldier from the home front command wearing protective gear kneels next to a dummy during a drill simulating a chemical attack in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the home front command wearing protective gear kneels next to a dummy during a drill simulating a chemical attack in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women participate in an early morning yoga session at Mohali, the northern Indian state of Punjab, India, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Women participate in an early morning yoga session at Mohali, the northern Indian state of Punjab, India, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Rain drops on a car window reflect a woman walking past a stock index board in Tokyo, October 2, 2013. The image was rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Rain drops on a car window reflect a woman walking past a stock index board in Tokyo, October 2, 2013. The image was rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An anti-government demonstrator breaks automated teller machines (ATM) inside a bank during the teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
An anti-government demonstrator breaks automated teller machines (ATM) inside a bank during the teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Superior Court Judge Yvette M. Palazuelos gathers the verdict documents moments before they are publicly disclosed in the Katherine Jackson v. AEG Live civil lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Robert...more
Superior Court Judge Yvette M. Palazuelos gathers the verdict documents moments before they are publicly disclosed in the Katherine Jackson v. AEG Live civil lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Gauthier/Pool
Juventus' Andrea Barzagli (L) and Galatasaray's Didier Drogba fight for the ball during their Champions League soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus' Andrea Barzagli (L) and Galatasaray's Didier Drogba fight for the ball during their Champions League soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) laughs with wife Yuan Weijing and friend Bob Fu, president of Christian activist group ChinaAid, before a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington October 2, 2013. Chen, the Chinese dissident and...more
Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) laughs with wife Yuan Weijing and friend Bob Fu, president of Christian activist group ChinaAid, before a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington October 2, 2013. Chen, the Chinese dissident and legal rights activist who accused New York University of forcing him to leave this summer because of alleged pressure from the Chinese government, will be joining The Witherspoon Institute, a conservative think tank. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Dietician Tiffany Willard (L) teaches breastfeeding to expectant mother Kiyana Aiono at the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office inside a Salt Lake County health clinic in West Valley City, Utah, October 2, 2013. The Salt Lake County government...more
Dietician Tiffany Willard (L) teaches breastfeeding to expectant mother Kiyana Aiono at the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office inside a Salt Lake County health clinic in West Valley City, Utah, October 2, 2013. The Salt Lake County government appropriated special funding to continue to offer certain aspects of federally funded WIC program for a week while many other WIC offices in Utah have been shut due the federal government shutdown, according to county authorities. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris leaves the police headquarters in Athens, October 2, 2013. Kasidiaris and two other senior lawmakers from Greece's far-right Golden Dawn were freed on Wednesday pending trial on criminal...more
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris leaves the police headquarters in Athens, October 2, 2013. Kasidiaris and two other senior lawmakers from Greece's far-right Golden Dawn were freed on Wednesday pending trial on criminal charges, an unexpected setback to the government's efforts to clamp down on a party it has labelled a neo-Nazi criminal gang. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Ilinca Lucia Serbu of Romania (L) and Zahrah Memon of Britain perform the Muaythai traditional dance before their match in World Muay Thai Angels 2013 in Bangkok, October 2, 2013. This will be the first World Muay Thai Angels championship, which will...more
Ilinca Lucia Serbu of Romania (L) and Zahrah Memon of Britain perform the Muaythai traditional dance before their match in World Muay Thai Angels 2013 in Bangkok, October 2, 2013. This will be the first World Muay Thai Angels championship, which will include 16 female boxers from 15 countries. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
House Speaker John Boehner walks from a meeting with President Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, October 2,...more
House Speaker John Boehner walks from a meeting with President Obama, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures form the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.