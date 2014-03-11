The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip poses with a photo of Princip's house in front it in Bosansko Grahovo, January 31, 2014. Gavrilo Princip's killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One, turning out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. Empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. Yet 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. The row goes to the heart of Bosnia today - a country still arguing about the past, divided by the present and deeply uncertain about the future. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic