Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get arrested trying to enter the United States, to bring light to deportations by the Obama administration. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius cries as he chats to his lawyer Barry Roux during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon sit in front of a display of M302 rockets, found aboard the Klos C ship, at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Hindu woman is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A monk rests at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, walk alongside a wall lined with thousands of paper cranes inside the main anti-earthquake building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Nepalese police personnel detain Tibetan activists during their protest near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A fisherman falls in his wooden boat as it is hit by strong sea waves, and breaks, in water off the north coast of Jakarta, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ethnic minority woman walks past security officers during the third plenary session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Department of Civil Aviation Director General Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman looks on during a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters cover from teargas during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
An anti-government protester holds up a sim card before cancelling their AIS subscription during a rally at the Shinawatra building in central Bangkok, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Residents and Civil Defense troops salvage belongings from homes flooded by the Acre river, which continues to rise from weeks of heavy rainfall in the region including northern Bolivia and eastern Peru, in Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal
People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
International school students light candles to pray for passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the presidential candidate for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), shout during a rally held after the official election results were released, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip poses with a photo of Princip's house in front it in Bosansko Grahovo, January 31, 2014. Gavrilo Princip's killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One, turning out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. Empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. Yet 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. The row goes to the heart of Bosnia today - a country still arguing about the past, divided by the present and deeply uncertain about the future. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
