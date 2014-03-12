Berkin Elvan's sister Ozge (C) reacts as his coffin approaches the Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul, March 11, 2014. Police and protesters clashed in Turkey's two biggest cities following the death of the 15-year-old boy who suffered a head injury during anti-government demonstrations last summer. Elvan, then aged 14, got caught up in street battles in Istanbul between police and protesters on June 16 after going out to buy bread for his family. He was struck in the head by a tear-gas canister and went into a coma. Alevis are a religious minority in mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey who espouse a liberal version of Islam and have often been at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government. REUTERS/Osman Orsal