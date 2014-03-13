Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter have been occupying the house under permission of a friend of the owner for about a year. Both parents are currently unemployed and they live on subsidies. The family is trying to negotiate with the bank Santander for a social rent. REUTERS/Andrea Comas