Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 13, 2014 | 1:30pm GMT

Editor's choice

<p>Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
1 / 24
<p>New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 13, 2014

New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 24
<p>Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter have been occupying the house under permission of a friend of the owner for about a year. Both parents are currently unemployed and they live on subsidies. The family is trying to negotiate with the bank Santander for a social rent. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter...more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter have been occupying the house under permission of a friend of the owner for about a year. Both parents are currently unemployed and they live on subsidies. The family is trying to negotiate with the bank Santander for a social rent. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
4 / 24
<p>Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of European Union citizens, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of...more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of European Union citizens, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
5 / 24
<p>A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 24
<p>China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, March 13, 2014

China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 24
<p>Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 24
<p>A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
9 / 24
<p>A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 24
<p>Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 24
<p>People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, March 13, 2014

People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 24
<p>President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, March 13, 2014

President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 24
<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

Close
14 / 24
<p>A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Thursday, March 13, 2014

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, March 13, 2014

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 24
<p>South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, March 13, 2014

South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
17 / 24
<p>Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 24
<p>Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 24
<p>Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 24
<p>German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, March 13, 2014

German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 24
<p>Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 24
<p>Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces Buddha statue images of different sizes, with many exported to countries such as China and Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces...more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces Buddha statue images of different sizes, with many exported to countries such as China and Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
23 / 24
<p>Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Mar 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures