Pictures | Sat Mar 15, 2014 | 6:20am GMT

<p>Women talk as they take a walk with a child in a pram while armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, follow them outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a photograph before their meeting at Winfield House, the home of the U.S. ambassador in London March 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts after he was hit by a ball during the final of the T20 cricket test match against Australia in Centurion, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Muslims attend Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2014. The Friday prayers included a special prayer session for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A boy aims a toy gun as a girl wearing a costume poses near a mural of Jerusalem's Old City during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim at their school in the southern Israeli town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leans back after applying eye drops as he prepares himself for another day in the dock during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria March 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>A woman sleeps on a mat on the ground in the RDOT camp in Kilometre 11 (PK11), where some of the last remaining Seleka fighters are sheltering, guarded by African Union and French peacekeeping forces in the capital Bangui March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

<p>A policeman calls for help as he stands near a burning site after a bomb blast in Quetta March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

<p>Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 sit on chairs as they wait for news at a hotel in Beijing March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>The national guard disperses water cannons on anti-government protesters during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

<p>Cast members Scarlett Johansson (R) and Cobie Smulders pose at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Masked Spanish National Police officers detain a man suspected to be a member of an Islamist militant cell in Melilla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

<p>Labourers fix tomb stones at a memorial prepared for Baluch men who were killed by security forces across Baluchistan, at new Kahan Marri in Quetta November 5, 2013.REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

<p>Men walk in the old town of Simferopol near the Kebir-Dzhami mosque March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A muezzin recites a call to prayer as Muslim Tatar sit in the Kebir-Dzhami mosque in the old town of Simferopol in the Crimean peninsular, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>A woman and a man look at tombstones at a WWI memorial during a reburial ceremony in the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

<p>A woman walks amidst chains as she views an art installation near the Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure in Moscow, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Uli Hoeness, resigned president and chairman of Bayern Munich, strokes his dog outside his house in the Bavarian town of Bad Wiessee, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives out of the pits during the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone</p>

<p>UDAR (Punch) party head Vitaly Klitschko speaks to Ukrainian soldiers during a military exercise near Zhytomyr March 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

<p>Children run in the heavy rain while carrying a Syrian opposition flag (L) and a flag in Ukraine's national colours after a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against Russia's intervention in Ukraine's political crisis, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

<p>People move a body away from a crime scene after a knifing incident in Changsha, Hunan province, March 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

