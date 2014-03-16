Editor's Choice
Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014....more
Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan
Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
