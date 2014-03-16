Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Mar 16, 2014 | 6:46am GMT

Editor's Choice

<p>Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014....more

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Samantha Power (R), the American ambassador to the United Nations talks to Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, before a vote regarding the Ukrainian crisis is taken at the U.N. Security Council in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 24
<p>Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Italy's Michele Campagnaro loses his shoe during their Six Nations rugby union match against England at Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A devotee in a state of trance is calmed by volunteers during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Riders compete on the frozen Yenisei River during the 44th Ice Derby amateur horse race near the settlement of Novosyolovo, some 250 km (155 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 24
<p>England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi</p>

England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, March 16, 2014

England's Mike Brown (L) and Jack Nowell jump for the ball during their Six Nations rugby union match against Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome March 15, 2014. REUTERS/alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed in special costumes for Purim, stand on a table in the synagogue during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Bnei Brak March 15, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 24
<p>Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (back) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova attend an anti-war rally in Moscow March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 24
<p>Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Students of Odivelas military high school shout slogans during a protest organized by Portuguese militaries in Lisbon March15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A boy stands in front of the Crimean parliament building, with members of Crimean self-defence units seen in the background, on the eve of a referendum in Simferopol March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
9 / 24
<p>Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Atletico Madrid's Tobias Albertine Maurits Alderweireld (C) heads the ball during the Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 24
<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and French President Francois Hollande attends the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 24
<p>Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their 14 on Fire concert at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
13 / 24
<p>Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Aston Villa's Ashley Westwood (L) is challenged by Chelsea's Eden Hazard during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 24
<p>National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Sunday, March 16, 2014

National guard troops patrol Altamira square after clashing with anti-government protesters in Caracas March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A Palestinian family sits inside their makeshift house during power cuts in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
16 / 24
<p>France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sunday, March 16, 2014

France's Louis Picamoles (L) and France's Brice Dulin (2ndR) are surrounded by Ireland's players during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
17 / 24
<p>An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef</p>

An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

Sunday, March 16, 2014

An artwork of dresses and sheep legs depicting the violence in Syria is hung during a demonstraion marking three years since the start of the uprising in Kafranbel, Idlib countryside March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

Close
18 / 24
<p>A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Sunday, March 16, 2014

A child sick with malaria and from malnutrition lies on a bed in a hospital in Bor March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
19 / 24
<p>Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan</p>

Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Residents try to cross from Syria to Turkey illegally, from the Assi River, in Al-Hmazih village March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Mashan

Close
20 / 24
<p>Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Applicants struggle to submit copies of their acknowledgement forms to an immigration officer during a recruitment drive for the Nigeria Immigration Service at the National Stadium in Abuja March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
21 / 24
<p>Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Lille's Simon Kjaer (top) fights for the ball with Nantes' goalkeeper Remy Riou and Lucas Deaux (R) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
22 / 24
<p>Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, March 16, 2014

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) addresses reporters as Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stands by him, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 24
<p>An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, March 16, 2014

An armed man leaves the Moscow hotel in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures