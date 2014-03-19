Editor's choice
A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014....more
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor...more
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a...more
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix
An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix
A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. ...more
Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.