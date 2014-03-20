Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 20, 2014 | 12:00pm GMT

Editor's choice

<p>A man walks in a desert during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man walks in a desert during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A man walks in a desert during an election campaign in Kunduz province, northern Afghanistan March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 19
<p>Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 19
<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 19
<p>A man walks inside an office building in Tokyo March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man walks inside an office building in Tokyo March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A man walks inside an office building in Tokyo March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
4 / 19
<p>23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, March 20, 2014

23-year-old Ibrahim from Mali stands next to support tents mounted outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
5 / 19
<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee during court proceedings at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

Close
6 / 19
<p>A bodyboarder rides a wave during Sumol Nazare Special Edition in Nazare, Portugal March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A bodyboarder rides a wave during Sumol Nazare Special Edition in Nazare, Portugal March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A bodyboarder rides a wave during Sumol Nazare Special Edition in Nazare, Portugal March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
7 / 19
<p>People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, March 20, 2014

People crowd onto a bridge during the annual Caiqiaohui event in Mianyang, Sichuan province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 19
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 19
<p>Relatives of Palestinian youth Youssef Shawamra mourn outside his house in the West Bank village of Deir al-Asal near Hebron March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of Palestinian youth Youssef Shawamra mourn outside his house in the West Bank village of Deir al-Asal near Hebron March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Relatives of Palestinian youth Youssef Shawamra mourn outside his house in the West Bank village of Deir al-Asal near Hebron March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 19
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 19
<p>A screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A screen displays a news conference by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
12 / 19
<p>Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin is seen on a monitor speaking, from a Russian translation booth during a security council meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin is seen on a monitor speaking, from a Russian translation booth during a security council meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vitaly Churkin is seen on a monitor speaking, from a Russian translation booth during a security council meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 19
<p>A man who recycles used materials watches television on his cart on a TV set which he says works with a solar energy panel, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man who recycles used materials watches television on his cart on a TV set which he says works with a solar energy panel, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A man who recycles used materials watches television on his cart on a TV set which he says works with a solar energy panel, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 19
<p>Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, walks while carrying his backpack in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, walks while carrying his backpack in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Jerome Kerviel, former trader of French bank Societe Generale, walks while carrying his backpack in Modena, northern Italy March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 19
<p>A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
16 / 19
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Free Syrian Army fighters climb the stairs at the justice palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of it from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Close
17 / 19
<p>Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing...more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton, dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 19
<p>A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Mar 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast