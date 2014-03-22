Edition:
<p>A woman and a child walk past an armoured vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Pope Francis leaves after leading an audience with the family members of victims of the mafia at the San Gregorio VII church in Rome, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>RAAF Loadmasters launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' into the southern Indian Ocean, during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout</p>

<p>The Holy Crown of Thorns is displayed during a ceremony at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (R) during a signing ceremony at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool</p>

<p>An elephant pulls a teak log in a logging camp in Pinlebu township, Sagaing, northern Myanmar, in this picture taken March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Muslims perform a special prayer for the passengers of missing flight MH370, at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Police escort one of the four men convicted of raping a photojournalist outside a jail in Mumbai March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Liseth Saavedra looks out the window as her daughter Daniela sleeps while they wait for the judicial commission to carry out their eviction in Madrid, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A woman holds a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during celebrations in Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A cell of the central prison, where Muslims and Christians are kept apart, in Bangui, Central African Republic, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Models present creations by designer Yasutaka Funakoshi during Tokyo Fashion Week, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a military camp on a field the Ukrainian Army forces set up close to the Russian border in east Ukraine, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A woman takes part in a photo shoot on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A family member of a passenger from MH370 grabs his hair during a briefing by the Malaysian government at a hotel in Beijing, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Athletes participate in the fourth international Jerusalem marathon, in the Old City, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis as Peng Liyuan (R), wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, looks on during a visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool</p>

<p>A MakerBot Replicator 2 desktop 3D printer creates the statue of the late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial during a media preview of GE Garage in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Tumbleweeds surround a car in Fountain, Colorado, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Russian sailor speaks with a woman at their base in Sevastopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>RAAF pilot Russell Adams walks away after speaking to the press upon his return from a search for flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, near Perth, Australia, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Putin prepares to sign legislation, completing the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia, at the Kremlin, Moscow, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool</p>

