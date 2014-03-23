Edition:
<p>Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

<p>Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches of Dignity" in Madrid, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiago, Chile, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza</p>

<p>Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellites have spotted the new object that could be wreckage from missing flight MH370; ships are on their way to investigate, China and Malaysia said on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo</p>

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

<p>A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, China, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

<p>Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to take over a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a new lead in the search for flight MH370, during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

