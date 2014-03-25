Editor's choice
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ruben Hidalgo, 25, a contestant, looks at his reflection in the mirror at a bathroom before taking part in a body paint pageant during Expobelleza Andalucia in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ruben Hidalgo, 25, a contestant, looks at his reflection in the mirror at a bathroom before taking part in a body paint pageant during Expobelleza Andalucia in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Co-Pilot, Flying Officer Marc Smith, flies his Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft towards the runway at RAAF Pearce Base in Bullsbrook near Perth March 24, 2014, after searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370. ...more
Co-Pilot, Flying Officer Marc Smith, flies his Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft towards the runway at RAAF Pearce Base in Bullsbrook near Perth March 24, 2014, after searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama point at each other as they participate in a G7 leaders meeting during the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama point at each other as they participate in a G7 leaders meeting during the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Pool
Cast members perform a scene at night while filming "October 1", a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Cast members perform a scene at night while filming "October 1", a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
First lady Michelle Obama kicks a shuttlecock with students as she visits the City Wall with her daughter Sasha, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama kicks a shuttlecock with students as she visits the City Wall with her daughter Sasha, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Police use a water cannon to disperse a demonstrator during a protest against a trade pact with mainland China, near Taiwan's government headquarters in Taipei, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Police use a water cannon to disperse a demonstrator during a protest against a trade pact with mainland China, near Taiwan's government headquarters in Taipei, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Members of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attack a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Members of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attack a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius walks past June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva Steenkamp, as he makes his way to the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius walks past June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva Steenkamp, as he makes his way to the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool
A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov
A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov
An orthodox rabbi says a prayer at an Holocaust memorial at the Danube river, as Hungary marks the 70th anniversary of the Holocaust, in Budapest, Hungary March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An orthodox rabbi says a prayer at an Holocaust memorial at the Danube river, as Hungary marks the 70th anniversary of the Holocaust, in Budapest, Hungary March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A security guard of first lady Michelle Obama stands beside a man wearing a Chinese ancient warrior costume during Obama's visit at the City Wall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A security guard of first lady Michelle Obama stands beside a man wearing a Chinese ancient warrior costume during Obama's visit at the City Wall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
A picture of Bob Crow is reflected on his coffin as it arrives by horse and carriage at the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium in east London March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A picture of Bob Crow is reflected on his coffin as it arrives by horse and carriage at the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium in east London March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Two U.S. helicopters land at The Hague airport in the Netherlands March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool
Two U.S. helicopters land at The Hague airport in the Netherlands March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool
A motorist checks his car next to a tank position close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Neymyrok
A motorist checks his car next to a tank position close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Neymyrok
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard outside a Ukrainian Army military camp set up on a field close to the Russian border in east Ukraine March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard outside a Ukrainian Army military camp set up on a field close to the Russian border in east Ukraine March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Women and children, displaced by recent fighting between rebel soldiers and government troops, wait in line to collect their food rations in Mingkaman refugee camp, South Sudan in this handout picture released to Reuters March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kate...more
Women and children, displaced by recent fighting between rebel soldiers and government troops, wait in line to collect their food rations in Mingkaman refugee camp, South Sudan in this handout picture released to Reuters March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.