Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 11:55am GMT

Editor's choice

<p>A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 28, 2014

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
1 / 23
<p>A rescuer stands on a flooded Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool</p>

A rescuer stands on a flooded Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Friday, March 28, 2014

A rescuer stands on a flooded Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Close
2 / 23
<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attends an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attends an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, March 28, 2014

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul attends an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 23
<p>The wedding dress and suit of Armend and Miranda Cerkezi hangs at a bedroom in Armend's mother Ferdonije Cerkezi's house in the town of Gjakova March 27, 2014. Cerkezi has transformed her house into a museum with items such as pictures, documents and souvenirs belonging to her husband and four sons, who went missing after Serbian forces took them away 15 years ago during the Kosovo war. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

The wedding dress and suit of Armend and Miranda Cerkezi hangs at a bedroom in Armend's mother Ferdonije Cerkezi's house in the town of Gjakova March 27, 2014. Cerkezi has transformed her house into a museum with items such as pictures, documents and...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

The wedding dress and suit of Armend and Miranda Cerkezi hangs at a bedroom in Armend's mother Ferdonije Cerkezi's house in the town of Gjakova March 27, 2014. Cerkezi has transformed her house into a museum with items such as pictures, documents and souvenirs belonging to her husband and four sons, who went missing after Serbian forces took them away 15 years ago during the Kosovo war. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
4 / 23
<p>Actors perform during a play in the compound of Juba University, on the occasion of World Theater Day, in Juba, South Sudan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Actors perform during a play in the compound of Juba University, on the occasion of World Theater Day, in Juba, South Sudan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Friday, March 28, 2014

Actors perform during a play in the compound of Juba University, on the occasion of World Theater Day, in Juba, South Sudan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
5 / 23
<p>Canada's Gabrielle Daleman competes during the women's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman competes during the women's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Friday, March 28, 2014

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman competes during the women's short program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Japan March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
6 / 23
<p>A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard also peppered with bullet holes at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard also peppered with bullet holes at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Friday, March 28, 2014

A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard also peppered with bullet holes at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
7 / 23
<p>The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (</p>

The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (

Friday, March 28, 2014

The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (

Close
8 / 23
<p>A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Barack Obama tours the Colosseum in Rome March 27 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Barack Obama tours the Colosseum in Rome March 27 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 28, 2014

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as President Barack Obama tours the Colosseum in Rome March 27 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 23
<p>A protester takes part in a demonstration calling for immigration reform at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A protester takes part in a demonstration calling for immigration reform at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, March 28, 2014

A protester takes part in a demonstration calling for immigration reform at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 23
<p>Models wearing flamenca dresses pose as they take part in an event to mark the twentieth anniversary of the International Flamenco Fashion Show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Models wearing flamenca dresses pose as they take part in an event to mark the twentieth anniversary of the International Flamenco Fashion Show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, March 28, 2014

Models wearing flamenca dresses pose as they take part in an event to mark the twentieth anniversary of the International Flamenco Fashion Show in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
11 / 23
<p>Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, March 28, 2014

Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
12 / 23
<p>Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, March 28, 2014

Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
13 / 23
<p>Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk addresses the parliament in Kiev March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk addresses the parliament in Kiev March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Friday, March 28, 2014

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk addresses the parliament in Kiev March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
14 / 23
<p>A local civilian walks at a train station where Ukrainian tanks are being loaded onto a train in northern Crimea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local civilian walks at a train station where Ukrainian tanks are being loaded onto a train in northern Crimea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, March 28, 2014

A local civilian walks at a train station where Ukrainian tanks are being loaded onto a train in northern Crimea March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 23
<p>Charles Ble Goude of Ivory Coast clenches his fist as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court for his initial appearance in The Hague March 27, 2014. Ble Goude faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to a 2011 post-election civil war. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

Charles Ble Goude of Ivory Coast clenches his fist as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court for his initial appearance in The Hague March 27, 2014. Ble Goude faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to a 2011...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Charles Ble Goude of Ivory Coast clenches his fist as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court for his initial appearance in The Hague March 27, 2014. Ble Goude faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to a 2011 post-election civil war. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
16 / 23
<p>A giant poster depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen next to the Eiffel tower during a protest by activists from Reporters Without Borders in Paris March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

A giant poster depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen next to the Eiffel tower during a protest by activists from Reporters Without Borders in Paris March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, March 28, 2014

A giant poster depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen next to the Eiffel tower during a protest by activists from Reporters Without Borders in Paris March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
17 / 23
<p>Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Friday, March 28, 2014

Police detain a protester during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdulaziz Bouteflika's decision to run for a fourth term, in Algiers March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
18 / 23
<p>France's Vanessa James falls as her partner Morgan Cipres looks on, during the pairs free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

France's Vanessa James falls as her partner Morgan Cipres looks on, during the pairs free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, March 28, 2014

France's Vanessa James falls as her partner Morgan Cipres looks on, during the pairs free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 23
<p>Elizaveta Berezovskaya, daughter of Boris Berezovsky, leaves an inquest into the death of her father in Windsor in southern England, March 27 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Elizaveta Berezovskaya, daughter of Boris Berezovsky, leaves an inquest into the death of her father in Windsor in southern England, March 27 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, March 28, 2014

Elizaveta Berezovskaya, daughter of Boris Berezovsky, leaves an inquest into the death of her father in Windsor in southern England, March 27 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 23
<p>Suresh Shankar Hingole, 20, who runs a mobile temple, poses along a roadside in Mumbai, India March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Suresh Shankar Hingole, 20, who runs a mobile temple, poses along a roadside in Mumbai, India March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, March 28, 2014

Suresh Shankar Hingole, 20, who runs a mobile temple, poses along a roadside in Mumbai, India March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 23
<p>President Barack Obama laughs during his meeting with Pope Francis, as Monsignor Mark Miles looks on, at the Vatican March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama laughs during his meeting with Pope Francis, as Monsignor Mark Miles looks on, at the Vatican March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, March 28, 2014

President Barack Obama laughs during his meeting with Pope Francis, as Monsignor Mark Miles looks on, at the Vatican March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
22 / 23
<p>Afghan music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational center in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

Afghan music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational center in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Afghan music students participate in a music training session at a cultural and educational center in Kabul, Afghanistan March 7, 2014. Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians, artists, athletes and activists. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures