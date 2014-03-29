Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 29, 2014 | 4:35am GMT

Editor's Choice

<p>Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse (AFP) who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse (AFP) who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27,...more

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse (AFP) who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
1 / 24
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah arrive to attend an election rally in Mazar-I-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 24
<p>Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Indians who are considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
3 / 24
<p>People play with soccer balls at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cities for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People play with soccer balls at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cities for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Saturday, March 29, 2014

People play with soccer balls at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro March 28, 2014. Rio de Janeiro is one of the host cities for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 24
<p>Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi compete during the ice dance short dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi compete during the ice dance short dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi compete during the ice dance short dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
5 / 24
<p>Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 24
<p>Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Lynette McDonald waits at the back of the room for her turn to compete at the World Clown Association's annual convention in Northbrook, Illinois March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 24
<p>Canada's Mandy Marchak (R) is taken down by France's Pauline Biscarat during the final match of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby women's invitational cup in Hong Kong March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Canada's Mandy Marchak (R) is taken down by France's Pauline Biscarat during the final match of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby women's invitational cup in Hong Kong March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Canada's Mandy Marchak (R) is taken down by France's Pauline Biscarat during the final match of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby women's invitational cup in Hong Kong March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 24
<p>A view of an object floating in the water is seen on a computer screen onboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNAF) plane searching for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the new Indian Ocean search area in this March 28, 2014 still image taken from video. REUTERS</p>

A view of an object floating in the water is seen on a computer screen onboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNAF) plane searching for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the new Indian Ocean search area in this March 28, 2014 still...more

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A view of an object floating in the water is seen on a computer screen onboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNAF) plane searching for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the new Indian Ocean search area in this March 28, 2014 still image taken from video. REUTERS

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
10 / 24
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during a ceremony with newly appointed high-ranking military officers in Moscow's Kremlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during a ceremony with newly appointed high-ranking military officers in Moscow's Kremlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) speaks during a ceremony with newly appointed high-ranking military officers in Moscow's Kremlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS

Close
11 / 24
<p>A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul carries chairs as he prepares for an election rally in Panshir, northern Afghanistan, March 28, 2014. Afghan presidential elections will be held on April 5. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
12 / 24
<p>A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. Picture taken March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. Picture taken March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. Picture taken March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
13 / 24
<p>Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sheng Li (</p>

Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sheng Li (

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Ethnic Dong women work at a tea leaf processing factory in Liping county, Guizhou province, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sheng Li (

Close
14 / 24
<p>People cross stepping-stones underneath an artwork made of coloured umbrellas along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

People cross stepping-stones underneath an artwork made of coloured umbrellas along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, March 29, 2014

People cross stepping-stones underneath an artwork made of coloured umbrellas along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 24
<p>A demonstrator whose face is obscured by a handkerchief performs with his skateboard in front of military policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A demonstrator whose face is obscured by a handkerchief performs with his skateboard in front of military policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A demonstrator whose face is obscured by a handkerchief performs with his skateboard in front of military policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 24
<p>Employees of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena (BVS) use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow March 28, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Employees of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena (BVS) use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow March 28, 2014. REUTERS

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Employees of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena (BVS) use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow March 28, 2014. REUTERS

Close
17 / 24
<p>An injured Israeli border policeman is helped by his fellow police officers during clashes with Palestinian protestors rallying against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

An injured Israeli border policeman is helped by his fellow police officers during clashes with Palestinian protestors rallying against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad...more

Saturday, March 29, 2014

An injured Israeli border policeman is helped by his fellow police officers during clashes with Palestinian protestors rallying against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
18 / 24
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for an agreement signing at the Chancellery in Berlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for an agreement signing at the Chancellery in Berlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, March 29, 2014

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for an agreement signing at the Chancellery in Berlin March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
19 / 24
<p>A soccer square in bad condition is seen at the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A soccer square in bad condition is seen at the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Saturday, March 29, 2014

A soccer square in bad condition is seen at the Cantagalo slum in Rio de Janeiro December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
20 / 24
<p>Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahinovic reacts during the warm up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Nice at l'Allianz stadium in Nice March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahinovic reacts during the warm up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Nice at l'Allianz stadium in Nice March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahinovic reacts during the warm up before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Nice at l'Allianz stadium in Nice March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
21 / 24
<p>Actress Drew Barrymore reacts as she accepts the award for Female Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Actress Drew Barrymore reacts as she accepts the award for Female Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada...more

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Actress Drew Barrymore reacts as she accepts the award for Female Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 24
<p>Foreigners evecauated by police from the site of an attack in Kabul are seen March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Foreigners evecauated by police from the site of an attack in Kabul are seen March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Foreigners evecauated by police from the site of an attack in Kabul are seen March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
23 / 24
<p>Lindley Latham looks at the new Oso mudslide support t-shirts in the Action Sports shop in downtown Arlington, Washington March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Lindley Latham looks at the new Oso mudslide support t-shirts in the Action Sports shop in downtown Arlington, Washington March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, March 29, 2014

Lindley Latham looks at the new Oso mudslide support t-shirts in the Action Sports shop in downtown Arlington, Washington March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures