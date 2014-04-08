Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the early morning, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing, China, April 8, 2014, after a month of searching for the missing aircraft. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Girls look at their hands after shaking hands with U.S. President Barack Obama after he spoke at Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Maryland April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian protesters gather at a barricade outside the offices of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Mejra Dzogaz cries near the graves of her family members at the Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia-Herzegovina, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Rwanda girls light each other's candles during a night vigil for the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the genocide, in the Rwandan capital Kigali April 7, 2014. An estimated 800,000 people were killed in 100 days during the genocide. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A rebel fighter launches a rocket towards a regime's post where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are located, ahead of a mission to seize the post, rebel fighters said, in Idlib countryside April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Sailors from Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate USS Vandegrift assist in the rescue of a family with a sick infant via the ship's small boat as part of a joint U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and California Air National Guard rescue effort in the Pacific Ocean on April 6, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photo</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>People ride on a motorbike past damaged buildings in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo, Syria, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A visitor wrapped with Israel's national flag walks towards the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A protester walks with her sleeping bag inside Taiwan's legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, in Taipei April 7, 2014. A chaotic sit-in to protest against a trade deal with China has shut down Taiwan's parliament and exposed deep divisions over the island's identity after seven decades of living apart from its vast, undemocratic rival across the strait. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wait to fill containers with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu" near Jerusalem April 7, 2014. The water is used to prepare matza, traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Residents watch two elderly men play Chinese chess inside a sculpture at a zoo in Beijing, China, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Palestinians gather around a fire at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party crowd to listen as Farooq Abdullah (unseen), President of NC, addresses his supporters after he filed his nomination as candidate in India's general election in Srinagar April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>People sunbathe and watch boats on an artificial lake as they enjoy the warm weather during a sunny spring day at Madrid's Retiro park, Spain, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>AC Milan's Keisuke Honda (top) is challenged by Genoa's Andrea Bertolacci during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>People cheer at the Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard's provincial election rally headquarters in St. Felicien, Quebec, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A Palestinian man is seen before prayers at a makeshift mosque in northern Gaza Strip April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at Makum village in Tinsukia district in the state of Assam, India, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Armed men in masks, representing Ukrainian special forces, stand guard outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Ivashchenko</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>University of Kentucky fans and students take to the streets after the University of Connecticut defeated Kentucky in the NCAA Men's National Basketball Championship near the university campus in Lexington, Kentucky, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>Crocodile hatchling swim inside a pen at Nyanyana Crocodile Farm in Kariba, Zimbabwe, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

<p>A Palestinian man walks atop a destroyed building during sunset in the northern Gaza Strip April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

