Editor's Choice

A Seleka fighter wears a hat that reads "Bocou Harame" in the town of Bria, Central African Republic, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Chinese tourist takes a photograph of a shark swimming towards him at the Sydney Aquarium in Australia April 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of German WWI historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Robert Kemper, from Murrysville, holds a candle during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty...more
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New...more
An effigy depicting Ukrainian politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is hanged on a advertisement board in front of the offices of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov more
Workers repair manuscripts inside a library building housing manuscripts, in Sanaa, Yemen April 9, 2014. There are about 16,000 rare Yemeni manuscripts and thousands of Koranic parchments dating back to the first century AH (622-719 AD) , according...more
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Egyptian plainclothes policeman detains a student, who is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi, during a protest against the military and interior ministry in front of the faculty of Oral & Dental Medicine...more
Marijuana-based products are displayed at the "Oregon's Finest" medical marijuana dispensary in Portland, Oregon April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New French Police officers stand at attention during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Rebel fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo April 9, 2014....more
Jane Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother is comforted by unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen during the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in...more
Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbath as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man holds a handwritten petition atop a chimney as negotiators on an aerial ladder talk to him in Beijing, China, April 8, 2014. The man was later convinced by negotiators to descend after spending three hours on the chimney, local media reported....more
Gabriel (R) of Brazil's Flamengo challenges Jose Gomez of Mexico's Leon during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Hector Gaitan, 110, kisses his wife Nora Campo inside his home, at an abandoned station of the Nicaraguan Railway Company, the country's defunct railway, located on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for a memorial service in Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Preserved skulls are spread out on a metal shelf in a Catholic church in Nyamata, Rwanda, April 9, 2014. Hundreds who sought refuge within the church compound were brutally killed during mass killings that lasted three months in the 1994 genocide in...more
Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington April 9, 2014. Washington's display of renowned cherry trees started as a gift from Japan 102 years ago....more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
