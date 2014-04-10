Editor's Choice

Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014

<p>A Seleka fighter wears a hat that reads "Bocou Harame" in the town of Bria, Central African Republic, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>A Chinese tourist takes a photograph of a shark swimming towards him at the Sydney Aquarium in Australia April 9, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Members of German WWI historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Robert Kemper, from Murrysville, holds a candle during a prayer vigil for victims of the Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Murrysville, Pennsylvania April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>An effigy depicting Ukrainian politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko is hanged on a advertisement board in front of the offices of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Workers repair manuscripts inside a library building housing manuscripts, in Sanaa, Yemen April 9, 2014. There are about 16,000 rare Yemeni manuscripts and thousands of Koranic parchments dating back to the first century AH (622-719 AD) , according to the Ministry of Culture. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>An Egyptian plainclothes policeman detains a student, who is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted President Mohamed Mursi, during a protest against the military and interior ministry in front of the faculty of Oral &amp; Dental Medicine in Cairo University at Kasr El Aini street in downtown Cairo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Marijuana-based products are displayed at the "Oregon's Finest" medical marijuana dispensary in Portland, Oregon April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>New French Police officers stand at attention during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Rebel fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Jane Steenkamp, Reeva Steenkamp's mother is comforted by unidentified relative after her dead daughter's picture was shown on screen during the trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbath as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>A man holds a handwritten petition atop a chimney as negotiators on an aerial ladder talk to him in Beijing, China, April 8, 2014. The man was later convinced by negotiators to descend after spending three hours on the chimney, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Gabriel (R) of Brazil's Flamengo challenges Jose Gomez of Mexico's Leon during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Hector Gaitan, 110, kisses his wife Nora Campo inside his home, at an abandoned station of the Nicaraguan Railway Company, the country's defunct railway, located on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive for a memorial service in Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Preserved skulls are spread out on a metal shelf in a Catholic church in Nyamata, Rwanda, April 9, 2014. Hundreds who sought refuge within the church compound were brutally killed during mass killings that lasted three months in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Darlene Yarrington of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has her picture taken with the famed cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington April 9, 2014. Washington's display of renowned cherry trees started as a gift from Japan 102 years ago. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Thursday, April 10, 2014

