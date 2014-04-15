Editor's Choice
A resident, living in building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972, carries a cross as he leaves the building after an earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Bystanders react as victims of a bomb blast arrive at the Asokoro General Hospital in Abuja, Nigeria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Penitents walk on their way to a church before taking part in the procession of San Gonzalo brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The moon is shown in eclipse as the silhouette of a security officer is seen in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
Children stand during rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Afghan man who is said to be suffering from mental health problems is chained in a mud room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan, April 14, 2014. Residents in the area believe that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure mental health problems. REUTERS/Parwiz
A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A pro-Russian armed man looks on near the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A devotee whose face is smeared with vermillion powder takes part in the "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, near Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, breathes through an oxygen mask inside a field hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama, Syria, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian woman during a protest calling for opening an Israeli-closed gate leading to the entrance of Nabi Saleh village, near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya, April 14, 2014. Libyan prosecutors began the trial of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's sons and former regime officials in a major test for the North African state's transition to a democracy. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A child living in a building damaged by a previous earthquake in 1972 prepares to evacuate the building after Daniel Ortega's government declared it unsafe, after a recent earthquake shook Managua, Nicaragua, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People stand between cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the South Bohemian city of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman lies in the grass while reading a book, at Columbia University in New York, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne, Switzerland, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. His father was killed four months ago by anti-balaka Christian militia fighters. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition featuring North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 14, 2014 on the 102nd birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/Kyodo
Volunteers light candles during the "Light of Peace in the Philippines" event in Oton town at Iloilo province, central Philippines April 14, 2014. The event achieved a Guinness world record for the largest candle-lit image with 56,690 candles forming the map of the Philippines, breaking the previous record held by Pakistan in December 2009 with 35,478 candles. REUTERS/Leo Solinap
A pro-Russian protester stands at barricades at the police headquarters in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. The banner reads "Donetsk Republic". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Gay rights activists with rainbow flags run out of parliament after parliamentarians voted to recognise same-sex partnerships in Valletta, Malta, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
